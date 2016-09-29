Women’s Interest In Golf Exites LGAN Vice President

Steve Oma-Ofozor

Lagos – The recent growing interest of Nigerian women in golf has become a source of inspiration to Ladies Golf Association (LGAN), while also challenging them on the need to give priority attention to the development of the game.

Ekanem Umo Ekwueme, First Vice President of LGAN North Zone revealed to Independent during the week that Nigerian women have embraced the game to a commendable level after a successful 2016 LGAN North Zone Championship, which held in GEJ Golf Club, NAF Base, Abuja.

Commenting on the championship with over 80 participants, she said, “Nigerian women have now seen golf beyond mere leisure and as a game for the men or the rich class only. They are now approaching it with the mind of professionalism.”

“Nigerian women now play golf with much zeal of maturity and competitiveness. This is good for the game as it could help us transfer it to the younger ones who can make a career out of the game,” Emkwueme explained.

In the same vein, she emphasised that the huge turnout of golfers from across the zone, with Otukpo Club, which has David Mark Academy leading the pack, justified his election to lead the zone.

“I’m so overwhelmed with turnout of golfer of the North Zone; it convinced me that I’m their humbled and accepted servant; I’m grateful for their support,” Ekwueme said.

Meanwhile, Racheal Danjuma from Jaji Golf Club emerged winner of the championship after playing a gross score of 169 over 36 holes, while Amina Wilfred from IBB Golf Club placed second with a Gross Score of 174 over 36 holes.

The Match Play was won by Team Jaji, as Team Otukpo came second.

The inaugural championship of Ekwueme’s tenure witnessed the presence of personalities like the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong; Wife of former Senate President, Helen Mark (Mrs.); Captain of GEJ NAF Base, Abuja, Group Captain Suleh; LGAN BoT member, Gen. IBM Harunah (rtd); LGAN Financial Secretsry, Tina Mica among others.