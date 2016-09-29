Why Okorocha Sacked Information Commissioner

Anolu Vincent

Owerri – Two weeks after losing his job as the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Imo State, facts have emerged as to why Governor Rochas Okorocha unceremoniously relieved Dr. Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe of his appointment.

Ajumbe until his dramatic exit from the All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled government was a very close associate of Okorocha and a member of the inner caucus of his kitchen cabinet, having first served as the chairman of the interim management committee of the Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC) from where he was moved to the Ministry of Internal Resources and Pension Affairs as a commissioner before being redeployed to the Information Ministry.

Impeccable sources told the Independent that the Amaimo-born politician from the Ikeduru Council Area later fell out with his boss for allegedly informing the public that the state government had concluded plans to conduct election for the 27 local government areas (LGAs) in the state early next year.

The media statement was said to have angered Okorocha and his APC disciples who felt embarrassed that the opposition (PDP) might capitalise on this to commence electioneering and consequently overheat the polity.

Okorocha is currently in a fierce legal battle with the elected Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) council chairmen whom he sacked through mere radio and television broadcast to the people of the state shortly on assumption of office in 2011.

An enraged Okorocha shortly after the bombshell from Ajumbe was said to have immediately summoned an emergency state executive council meeting where he reportedly tongue-lashed Ajumbe for embarrassing his government.

Not even an immediate retraction of the media statement by Ajumbe could save him as he was a few days later disengaged from office by the governor.

Consequently, his former colleagues still in Okorocha’s cabinet have since learnt a lesson from the Ajumbe saga.

To them, the fear of the governor in respect of making official statements no matter how inconsequential is now the beginning of wisdom.

Extracting information from them on vital government policies by inquisitive journalists has now become a Herculean task, as none of them is willing to talk.

Consequently, governance is now shrouded in secrecy, thus paving way for speculations and fuelling of the rumour mills in the state.