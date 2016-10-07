Why I Am Producing Mosquito Repellant – Prof Baba

At a time when the Nigerian economy is in dire straits and having declining foreign exchange for imports and at a time that malaria is ravaging the population, Prof. Aaron Baba has disclosed that he has invented a drug that can keep mosquitoes from Nigerians. He added he could help create employment opportunities for the people.

Baba, an analytical chemist and accomplished academic, said he has invented Goldmax (Maximo 2in1), a repellent and insecticide. According to him, the product is the only proprietary formula in the global marketplace that is both a repellent and an insecticide that is safe on the skin but can kill mosquitoes and other insects by direct contact or spray.

He said this proprietary chemical formula allows Maximo 2in1 to play an important dual role in daily life, repelling and killing mosquitoes and protecting people from mosquitoes that carry air-borne diseases.

According to Baba, Maximo 2in1 and (Goldmax) repellant and insecticide would help win the battle against mosquitoes that kill millions of people every year through a variety of air-borne diseases that mosquitoes and other biting insects spread in Nigeria and other African countries and all around the world.

According to him, the fastest spreading virus today is the challenge of the Zika Virus carried by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, which is a mosquito that can spread dengue fever, chikungunya, and yellow fever viruses, and other diseases.

The former don said that he is entering into supply partner agreement with a Germany-based special chemicals company that is currently experiencing a marked increase in demand for picaridin, one of their patented active ingredients being used in the Maximo 2in1 secret formulation by Baba in his repellant and insecticide products.

Emphasising the potency and efficacy of his chemical invention, the erudite professor said, “Since the start of the year, demand for the active ingredient picaridin, which is marketed under the name Saltidin, has risen very rapidly. Saltidin is used by Maximo 2in1 and other insect repellent manufacturers worldwide. At the moment, we expect to see the sharp rise in demand for our repellant and insecticide products due to the spread of the Zika virus, first and foremost in Latin America and rapidly spreading to Africa and Asia.”

He added, “According to the latest reports, the virus has also now been found in blood samples of patients in a number of European countries. The patients in question had been infected while traveling overseas. The Zika virus is suspected of causing malformations in unborn children. If trips to affected areas are essential, North America’s CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) recommend insect repellents such as ours containing the active ingredient picaridin”.

Speaking to the efficacy of his new invention, the Goldmax Insecticide and Repellant, Baba said, “Our goal was to develop an environmentally-friendly and safe insecticide that could be completely safe on the skin and clothing. Then the news of the Zika virus broke early this year. The anxiety and fear over the Zika virus was heightened further during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil, where the Zika virus outbreak was first reported”.

According to the Journal of Vector Ecology of December 2014, among the insecticides and repellants that are most effective against the aedes egypti mosquitoes are DEET, picaridin, citronella and permethrin.

The use of DEET-based repellents has been declining in many parts of the world. DEET, which is the major active ingredient for most of the high toxicity insecticides that have been put to military uses sold in the consumer markets of developing countries for more than 70 years.

Shedding more light on his new product christened “Goldmax Insecticide and Repellant’ and Maximo 2in1 to be manufactured in the U.S., he said it is a combination of three active ingredients and is a highly effective and highly efficient for safe topical use by men, women and children and also pets.

“Goldmax Insecticide and Repellant is 100 per cent DEET-free, does not irritate the skin, has a pleasant smell, is non-greasy, leaves no sticky residue to the skin and can be applied to clothing, fabric and furniture surface without material harm.

“Goldmax repellant and insecticide protects against a very wide range of insects. It repels and kills by direct contact spray common household pests, namely aedes egypti (and other mosquitoes), cockroaches, ants, termites, bedbugs, aphids, wasps, scorpions. It is completely formulated to be safe on skin, clothes and furniture. It is environmentally friendly, long lasting, very effective and has a pleasant fragrance,” he reiterated.

