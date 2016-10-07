Wenger: England manager needs to be English

Arsene Wenger has ruled himself out of the running to succeed Sam Allardyce, insisting the FA should appoint an Englishman.

Arsenal boss Wenger has been among the names linked with the position after Allardyce was forced to resign following the Daily Telegraph’s investigation into corruption.

Santi Cazorla has tipped the Frenchman to extend his contract at the Gunners beyond the end of the current season, and Wenger admits he would be uncomfortable taking the England job.

“It’s very important [that it’s an Englishman],” Wenger said in an interview with beIN.

“I’ve always said that England has a huge football passion and if tomorrow you have a game with France then it would be difficult [for me] not to sing the national anthem.

“It’s logical. I thought they’d say I’m half English after being here for 20 years! It’s better to have an Englishman.

“It would be difficult to manage another English club team. The national team is different. But my first priority has always been Arsenal.”