Wedding Of Former Gov’s Son Turns PDP Platform

Chinwendu Nnadozie

Minna – The wedding reception in honour of the first son of Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, former Governor of Niger State, turned into political gathering of sort to politicians particularly members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as they joined the family to make the reception a memorable one.

The wedding was about the only gathering that has brought together who’s who in the PDP in Niger State since the Sani Bello led All Progressives Congress (APC) took over power on May 29, 2015 from Babangida Aliyu.

Notwithstanding pleas that his son’s wedding Fatiha should not be turned into political gathering, the reception which took place at the Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre strictly on invitation, the former governor had hundreds of guests mostly political associates from within and outside the state present at the reception.

Two former Nigeria’s First Ladies, Justice Fati Lami Abubarkar and Turai Yar’Adua, wife of the former Vice President, Jummai Namadi Sambo, joined the former governor’s wife, Jummai Babangida Aliyu, to welcome the latest couple into her home.

Also the wife of the former Governor of the state, Senator Zaynab Kure, and Hajiya Sada’atu Kolo, a former member, Niger State House of Assembly, led the women group mostly PDP members to special dance steps to rejoice with the Aliyu family.

Engineer Abdulkadir Kure, former state governor; Tanko Beji, state PDP chairman, and other executive members of the party in Niger State and members of the immediate past state executive council were on hand to rejoice with their former boss, Babangida Aliyu.

Niger State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, who represented Governor Abubarkar Sani Bello and the Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Hon. Ahmed Marafa, led other members of the executive and legislative council to grace the occasion.

The new couple, Ibrahim, a Banker and Nabila, a Medical Doctor, from Kano State could not hide their joy as they stepped out with smiles to dance to the different renditions from the cultural groups including Sibombo and Gwape cultural troupe of Niger State and the Swange dance group from Benue State entertained guests.