We Want To Be Part Of Construction Developments In Nigeria – Misarata-Meso

Misarata Meso is the Export Promotion Manager of Almadina Misurata Paints Company, Libya with factories in South Africa and branches in other African countries. He discusses with Nkasiobi Oluikpe at the just concluded Build/Construction Expo. Excerpts:

Where are you from?

We are from Almadina Misurata Paints Company, Libya. I am head of the export section of the company. We are willing to expand. Its going to take few months. But when we eventually start, it is going to be big.

Why are you in Nigeria?

We are in Nigeria because we see a good market in Nigeria with low competition in the paint industry. We have high quality products that we have been producing since 1993. We are going to enter the market by manufacturing and distributing our products across.

We are going to give high wages for the labourers here because our marketing research indicates that the average person in Nigeria takes less than N40,000 per month. And if you are working for an oil company, it goes to up to N100,000 or N150,000.

We are willing to open factories here because we have factories in South Africa where we pay high wages. We will want to balance it all by having a set wage for everybody and we want to change core areas like the Victoria Island and bridge the gap.

If you go to places like the Mainland, there is a wide gap and difference between them and the people around Victoria Island. Looking at them, you see poverty and things not going well with them compared to people in areas like Victoria Island. I went to that place (Mainland) and met people who were educated, but needing help. We are going to offer jobs to them, if possible. Right now, we have made some few deals with some distributors here in Nigeria.

Our products are of a high quality standard, you can confirm that from any of our South African distributors. The prices are also cheap, compared to that of any of the competitors in the market.

We have various decorative colours of paint. But if you don’t use it appropriately, you will not get the needed value. So, it is all about how you use it. We offer education on our products to our staff and even the forklift driver, which is the smallest staff in our company. Everybody has to go through that training process, even if the person has never been to any school.

Which area of paints do you manufacture?

We do exterior and interior painting, wood paints, decorating paints, road paints, evostic 3D paints where you see your life picture on the floor, it can go on top of any object, like cement, concrete, ceramic, marble etc. We are also starting the car paints. We make everything relating to paints.

When are you going to start this project because right now, you have not built the factory?

You are right. But right now, we are talking to some partners and dealers on paints. We have to set up our machineries. We also have investors who are willing to go with us and assist in opening factories here.

There are also distributors, we are also thinking about opening paint stores around. We have not concluded yet. When we go back to Libya, we will contact our partners to know where we are going from here.

For how long have you been to Nigeria?

We have been here for about three weeks now. It is our first time in Lagos and in Nigeria. From the research we conducted, we see it as the economic capital of Nigeria. When we saw the skyscrapers and development going on in the country, we want to be part of those developments; we would like to help all these construction companies; the developers and members of the real estate; providing them with the right materials of high quality standard at cheap prices.

This will help to fast-track their construction projects.

Have you had any ugly experience so far these three weeks of your being here in Nigeria. This is considering the stereotype that Nigeria is not peaceful and corrupt?

When I came here to this trade fair ground, I had to personally build the stand that we are using. I had to go to a place it will cost me less.

So, I went to a place called the Mainland. Even the taxi driver that took me round told me it was a rough area. But to my surprise, I found the nicest people you could ever meet on earth, people with good heart. They gave us everything we needed and stood by us all through.

We even had to inquire from them if there are any dangers lurking around. They responded that as long as we were with them, we were safe. Everybody there was smiling and everybody is talking to you. Yes, you get some poor people, making demands. But it’s understandable. It is because they can’t get jobs anywhere. We are willing to change some of the people we saw there because they really helped us and made our job easier.

This stand I am using on this exhibition ground was built there. It stayed in the truck for a day because the truck broke down. One of the guys from that place volunteered to sleep inside the truck and kept watch over it just to ensure it is safe. He did all these without charging a dime, that, we appreciate a whole lot.

In a nutshell, what advice do you have for the Nigerian government and citizens so that well meaning investors can come over to Nigeria?

In Nigeria, what I see is that the poor keep getting poorer while the rich get richer. These are the kind of things that happen in countries where you have high population.

The government has to look for a way of balancing this situation. You can use them even for your own advantage.

Take for instance now, if there are five members in a family. You can give job to one or two of them. They in turn will be able to change the rest of the family. These people I see, are not poor to the lowest level, it is just that they don’t know how to utilize their potentials. But the government should not look at those people like they are not humans. And for us, the human resources are the greatest resources.

The government should appoint agencies through which they can get closer to those people. It doesn’t matter how much it costs. Whatever it takes to reach them will be worth it.

What other things does your company do?

We have the company that is into paint making; chemicals, plastic, advertisement. The buckets we use for the paints, we manufacturers ourselves. We don’t use anything imported from Europe or elsewhere. We manufacture everything we use. That is what makes us cheap.

Did you consider the naira slide before coming?

Yes we did. It is not just the naira, even the Egyptian and Libya Dina are also falling. It is a worldwide thing. We only need to make sure we get beyond that.

How about the recession, it didn’t scare you?

No, it did not. In 2008, countries like the UK experienced a recession. Businesses that have companies in other parts of the world don’t get affected.

Government should focus on the small businesses because most of the population of the country work in this section.

How many countries are you located?

In Africa four! Mauritania, Algeria, South Africa and Ghana, and we are going to start in Lagos soon.

When are you looking forward to starting in Nigeria?

As soon as we get back to Libra and contact our partners. We are willing to start straight away.