We Issued Sit-At-Home Order, Not Street Protest – IPOB

Anolu Vincent

Owerri – Mr. Emma Powerful, Publicity Secretary of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Monday insisted that the goal of the group as it concerns last Friday’s protest was successful in the entire South East as directed.

Powerful in a telephone interview with our correspondent in Owerri, insisted that IPOB did not plan to embark on any street/road protest to press home its demand for the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu, their leader, and other members of the group held by the police.

He said that IPOB only ordered a “sit at home order” for all residents in the South East which was well observed across the zone saying, “at no time did we say that we would take to the streets. We only directed the people to shelve their various engagements for that day which was interestingly and beautifully complied with.”

The IPOB image-maker castigated those disparaging IPOB as a failed organisation, stating that the sit-at- home order took place in all states in the South East as directed.

“It was a sit-at-home and not a threat or a road protest and about ninety-nine countries in the world participated in it and we are impressed,” he stated.

The IPOB chieftain commended all those who obeyed the order, vowing that the group would not relent in its efforts to ensure that the vision for a sovereign state of Biafra comes to fruition.