We Are There (2)

Short Story



SAMUEL AYODEJI



I was too angry to be fooled. I knew deceit when I heard one. I stared hard at her and felt the pulse leaping in my veins.

Then I remembered.

A day ago.

“What do we do know?” Mrs. Oke asked her husband, who sat on a worn arm chair opposite her, a woebegone expression on his face. “He needs the money desperately”.

“I don’t know”, Mr. Oke answered, staring absently at the white washed ceiling above him. “I don’t really know”.

“Daddy please, you must do something. This is my first project ever since I gained an admission. I mustn’t loose it”.

There was a brief silence in the room. My father had stared at me with helpless eyes then had said, “My uncle, Jubril, should be able to help”

“Your uncle?”

“Yes, Tunde[T1] . You haven’t met. He lives at Lagos”, my father had mumbled, “He should be able to help. He owes me a lot”.

I had been so surprised. I didn’t even know he had an uncle until then.

“I do not even know his address”, I had told my dad.

“I do”, he had said, “I would give you his address”.

“Then I think you have to inform him beforehand”, my mother had suggested.

And that had been the mistake.

Presently, I turned as if to go, then faced the unfriendly fatty squarely. “Well, listen to me”, I said pointing a thick finger at her. I felt my voice rising, “if he gets back from wherever he has gone or is hiding from me right now, just tell him I came to deliver a package my father sent to him—a cheque”. Then I walked away.

That worked.

I couldn’t be sure if it was magic or sheer fate, but heavy foot falls came sounding from within the house to the door. A male voice called out.

“Wait—w – wait! I beg you. Where is the cheque?

I stopped short in my strides and turned to take a look at the man my father claimed was his uncle. “Uncle Jubril”, I muttered, as shocked as I was surprised. All my father had said about the man, he didn’t mention he was this so daft and naïve. “Nice to meet you”, I said, speaking with such tone as used to an imbecile or a madman. With mixed pity and resentment, “Well, my father said to come and ask if you could offer a helping hand with raising my project money—“. I never brought myself to finish that statement[T2] .

Standing right there on that porch, that hot afternoon, I learnt one thing: sometimes, the best way to deal with the tight fisted fellow, is dealing with him with what hates to give.