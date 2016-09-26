Virgin Atlantic Slashes London Fares Ahead Of Independence Day

Virgin Atlantic is making it even attractive to book a flight to London – by launching a special promotional fare for customers that want to visit family and friends to celebrate Nigerian 56 Independence anniversary.

This week, the British airline launched fares to London from $300, which is available for purchase from now till 26 October 2016, for travel between 8 September and 10 December 2016.

Virgin Atlantic operates daily flights between Murtala Mohammed International Airport and London Heathrow terminal 3.

The special fare is available in Economy – Virgin Atlantic’s Economy class aims to give maximum value for money.

With a contoured, space-saving seats, maximising legroom; an average seat pitch of 31” pillows and blankets, state of the art in-flight entertainment system offering 300 hours of video on demand where passengers can watch or listen to what they want and can start, pause or rewind their chosen movie, TV show or CD. Choice of three entrees with main meal including a vegetarian option plus special pack for children.

Country Manager, Virgin Atlantic, Adrian Bird, said the airline is committed in going the extra mile and creating unique travel experiences for every passenger.

Bird said: “Nigeria remains an important market for Virgin Atlantic and one that we have served for 15 years – so we’re celebrating Independence Day with a very special offer for our customers.