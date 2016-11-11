Trump arrives at White House for Obama meeting

President-elect Donald Trump arrived at the White House at about 11 a.m. Thursday for his meeting with President Barack Obama, a White House source told CNN.

Trump’s iconic plane emblazoned with his last name landed at Reagan National Airport at about 10:30 a.m., marking the new beginning for America and the to-be 45th president.

Trump is also scheduled to meet with House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell while in town. He is traveling with Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who will meet Vice President Joe Biden.

