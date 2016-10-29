Those Giving Bribes To Judges Must Also Be Exposed – Odumakin

Yinka Odumakin is the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere. In this interview with TEMIDAYO AKINSUYI, he spoke about the DSS raid on residence of some senior judges, indicted Ministers, cabinet reshuffle and some other issues. Excerpts:

Afenifere recently issued a statement asking some Ministers indicted by alleged corrupt judges to resign. What informed your decision?

We in Afenifere believed that corruption has done so much harm to this country and no efforts should be spared to put it under check. If you look at what we have lost to corruption in the past six years, every under development, every poor infrastructure, every hospital that is not stocked with drugs, all schools that are dilapidated, every pipe that is not flowing with water, every road that is not motorable, there all have their vertical links to corruption in our country. Therefore, we must do everything to stamp it out but also in fighting corruption, we have to fight it the right way so that we don’t pretend that we are fighting corruption at the end of the day, we are just propping it or expanding its frontiers. Fighting corruption must be institutional. In every society, there is proclivity or people to want to be corrupt; it is the institutions that check it. In fact, in a case of America, once you are indicted, you resign because you know the rules. But here because we don’t have such institutions, you see that all we try to do is to make examples of a few, to fight our perceived enemies, to use corruption as a weapon of managing political opponents. If we continue to do that, if our anti-corruption magistrate continues to be a one-eyed magistrate, who sees that some people are corrupt and closes the other eyes to others who are also corrupt, then we are going nowhere. So, our position is that anti-corruption ought to be credible and must be holistic. We must not have an anti-corruption war that breaks down the doors of alleged corrupt judges and shields ministers who have monumental allegations of corruptions hanging on their neck.

So, what will Afenifere do if the FG refuses to investigate the indicted ministers?

That will cast a dent on the credibility of the anti-corruption war because when you talk of corruption, there is a giver and a taker. You cannot be focusing on only the taker; you must also focus on those who are giving the bribe. When you look at the issue of corruption in the judiciary today, 80 to 90 percent of it has to do with election petitions. Who are the people involved in election petitions? Is it the judges who are conducting elections? It is politicians. So, if you are focusing on the judges and you are shielding the politicians, even if you remove the corrupt judges and you bring in new judges, those same corrupt politicians will still corrupt them. Therefore, it is our position that the ministers who have been named in these bribery scandals must resign or removed by the president. They should go and clear their names, if they succeeded in doing so, then they can come back. But the reason why they cannot continue to be in the executive is that it is the executive that is prosecuting the anti-corruption war. And once these indicted ministers continue to be part of the executives, they can influence the whole process. We are not saying that they are guilty, but this is a serious allegation that has been made against them. Why it is also important is that one of the ministers that has been named, we remember that when he was to be named minister, there were monumental humongous allegation of corruption against him, the federal government did not do anything about it. If indeed, the allegations are true, he must have been emboldened that just like the way he was covered during screening, as long as he remains a member of the party, he is above the law. Anything he does, he has the cover of the government. If indeed he now went ahead to bribe judges, it means that he believed that he is above the law and he can do anything and have his back covered. Yes, Afenifere is saying these ministers must step aside or removed by the president while they go through prosecution. Just like they want to get to the root of corrupt judges and get them out, we must also get to know the politicians who are corrupting them. Two names have been given now and we don’t want it to be swept under the carpet. The war against corruption will not be credible if we shield these ministers.

Looking at the issue of the DSS raid, don’t you think we should commend the DSS and FG for making the National Judicial Council (NJC) which has been accused of failing to act in the past to be alive to its responsibilities?

Ordinarily, if the federal government and the DSS had gone through the due process of the law, we should be clapping and hailing them now. It is not the duty of DSS to do what they have done. They went about breaking down doors, that is not the due process of the law, but more importantly, yes the NJC has also been accused of being slow in responding to some of these cases, that we must take up with the NJC but have you forgotten that some ministers today, when they were to be considered by the Senate, there were loads of petitions against them, there were judicial papers that were put before the Senate. In fact, a minister was cleared by only members of his party, other parties walked out. Did we go about breaking down doors over it? No. We are only saying that go after those who are corrupt through the due process of the law not through subversion of the rule of law.

If for instance a judge resists arrest, do you think the DSS have a right to break the door?

We were not there, but we have seen pictures of broken doors. The DSS has not said it didn’t break those doors. Some of the judges have said they were in bed when they woke them up. When the CBN Governor’s wife was kidnapped, it was alleged that some of those who kidnapped her were soldiers. So, if somebody around 1 am, defenseless, unarmed, what kind of defenseless can you put up against lorry loads of men who are armed? So, I don’t want to accept that the doors were broken down because they resisted arrest. Maybe they feel they didn’t open on time and they started breaking down the doors,. But there is no law that says when you go and arrest somebody, you break down their doors. You could have surrounded the house till early in the morning but to go and be breaking down their doors is highly objectionable.

How do you think the case will eventually turn out?

As to how these cases will proceed, now we have to know. The DSS has gone on this operation, is it DSS that will charge them now or is it police or EFCC? Once you subvert the process, you create problems. We want to see corrupt judges brought to the courts and sent to jail because when these alleged corrupt judges go to jail, they are example for others that corruption does not pay but it will be difficult for you to establish guilt against them in any court of law once you breach the process because our legal system presumes an accused person innocent until pronounced guilty.

What is your take on the re-arrest and detention of Chief Femi Fani- Kayode?

I believe what is going on between the agencies and Fani- Kayode can be seen clearly as a political vendetta. If you say a man is corrupt, you’ve charged him to court, if you have further evidences, charge him, if he is guilty, let the court decide. But all these harassment, you go and lock him up, his wife goes to the bank, you want to go and arrest the wife and the baby. To me, that is too childish an approach. It is petty. You are making nonsense of the anti- corruption war. All these punitive arrest today, psychological torture and media trial is making a mockery of the whole process.

For a government that claims to be fighting corruption, what is your perspective on the dropping of charges against Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his Deputy?

I don’t think that was a corruption case. That was more of a political warfare in terms of the executive accusing the legislature of forging its own rules. There is separation of powers. Abinitio, the case was instituted because the executive did not like those who emerged as principal officers of the Senate. That was more of abuse of the anti-corruption war and now because they know they need to make peace with the legislative arm of government, they now dropped the charges. This is the kind of thing we are talking about. Our anti-corruption war must be credible, institutional and must at all times be altruistic and not to be used as a weapon of vendetta or to achieve political aims. That will not be credible.

Do you think President Buhari should carry out a cabinet reshuffle now?

The administration has not been impressive. We have not seen a sterling performance from the ministers across board. It is either something is wrong with the administration in terms of focus, agenda for the country or President Buhari has not put together the right team. So, whichever it is, it is clear that at the moment there is a dearth of right programmes and policies and right personnel to put the country back on track. By May 2017, it will be two years that this administration was sworn-in. Effectively, two years is the end of an administration because by the time we get to the third year, it is the next election. So, if this government wants to make any mark, it is incumbent upon it to get the right policies in place, and put the right personnel in charge. Right now, I believe we have more of round pegs in square holes and with the fact that we have not seen a clear policy direction, when you add that to the fact that the personnel are not inspiring, then there is a need to re-jig and rethink the whole arrangement.

The president recently released names of ambassador-designates and we see some of the appointees rejecting the offer. What do you think could be responsible for this?

On those who recently rejected their appointments, I think maybe it is because they were not consulted before they were appointed. I think it is in the best interest of this administration to ensure that when you want to appoint people into office, you consult them first and get their consent so that you find yourself in that kind of embarrassing situation where people will be rejecting appointments on pages of newspapers. It is not good enough. They should ensure that they consult with people they want to appoint, get their names before they make announcement.