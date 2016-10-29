There Is Greater Hope For Girl-Child, Women In Our Society – Lawal-Meranda





Although Hon. Mojisola Lawal-Meranda was born with silver-spoon in her mouth, her rare humility is a message to the youth. Lawal-Meranda, representing Apapa 1 Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Lagos State House of Assembly is a princess and daughter of a former Nigerian legislator.

In this exclusive interview with YEMI ADEBISI, she spoke about strategies implored to position the girl-child and women to meet sustainable development goals in the state, among other pertinent issues. Excerpt…



It is amazing to find a young, vibrant woman like you actively involved in Nigerian politics. One cannot but wonder what is the attraction?

(Laughs) I grew up in the midst of politicians. My father was a politician. He was a legislator at the local level before he eventually became a traditional ruler. So it runs in the blood. That’s all I will say but most importantly, I am passionate about giving back to my community, giving back to my people. That is the main reason.



Could you be more specific in this area of giving back? What exactly do you intend to give back?

Growing up, I saw a lot of things happening around me and I have always dreamt of being in a position where I can make decisions for my people, positive decisions to better the lives of my people. So that is the essence of giving back, making the right decision for my people, influencing government programmes and policies in my community. That is my own definition of giving back.



As Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, this administration appears to have invested on a number of programmes geared towards empowering women. But beyond giving of tools, don’t you think more should be done to impact the lives of these women, especially in terms of entrepreneurship?

Well, I believe we must go beyond giving our women materials to work with. The most important thing is that we need to monitor them. And that is not even enough; we need to help them source for jobs to do so they won’t be idle and so that those tools will useful at the end of the day. It won’t be some form decoration because after keeping the equipment for so long, with no jobs coming in, the person can be tempted to sell it off. Selling the equipment off is like going back to square one and that means we have not really done anything. But if we solicit and help them get jobs from the corporate cum government quarters, it will go a long way to turn their lives around. Take for example those we have empowered with sewing machines, we can encourage them by getting them contracts to sew school uniforms; or drivers/security uniforms from the corporate organisations etc. No doubt, stuff like that will keep them busy. I think that is the most important aspect of the empowerment process.



Talking about empowering the girl child, what policy do you think will help the Lagos State Government and Nigeria in general to be able to properly position the girl child to meet the sustainable development goals? What policies do you thing can be put in place that will make the ordinary girl in the village to be properly positioned for holistic progress?

I think one of the reasons why some of us are here is to serve as role models to these girls. It is to encourage them that whatever a man can do, a woman can even do much better. Whatever we can do to protect a girl-child we won’t hesitate to do it. Recently, I moved a motion concerning this rape issue and I think we are making some progress, although it is still very slow. So, I think it is a gradual thing. The ratio is quite poor, maybe that’s why some things are still a bit dragging but I believe if we have more women on board at all levels – executive level, legislature and judiciary, the girl-child will be more protected. At the moment we have laws but most of the laws need to be reviewed. We need to review most of these things which we have started in our own little way. So, I believe it’s just a matter of time. As time goes on, maybe in another five to ten years, the girl child will be much more protected than she is now.



How about your constituency, what specific structure/programmes do you have for your people especially the women and girls?

Well so far, I have been able to do some good things. Just as I tell people, it is not my responsibility to do roads, it is not my responsibility to build schools or pay people’s school fees. My primary assignment is lawmaking. Having said that, this does not stop me from doing the little that I can afford from my salary. We don’t have budget, we don’t have allowance but from the salary and maybe corporate organisations within my constituency, I have done letters out to them, letter of introduction when I came on board and I have encouraged them to come on board in terms of CSR. They are making all their billion from Apapa. They can give back just a little to the community. Nobody is asking them for money but at least they should show support. And thank God, some have actually responded and I think it’s a good starting point but however on my own, I have been able to give out JAMB forms both for the girl child and youths in general. I have been able to do free dental care that was a week-long programme. They did free dental care for people, old, young male female, everybody. I am working on my own form of poverty alleviation project, basically for the youths. My own idea of poverty alleviation is not giving out sewing machines and the likes. We are in a digital world; I am working on a property now to make use of it as digital village whereas I want people out of secondary school, awaiting JAMB, awaiting university admission come together, bring experts, let them do training for them. The computer training is not going to be the normal/ basic Microsoft word/ Excel. You know that is everywhere. What we are planning is to bring in people that will teach them graphic design, web design and such like so that even from the corner of their various rooms, with a laptop, they can get jobs, they can design things for people and earn something. Some of the corporate organisations I am talking to are willing to give us laptops which we can give the youths for start ups.



What would you want to say to an average Nigerian child, taking a cue from your own experience, upbringing, education etc.?

I am sure you have had your bit of challenges and you are aware of what happens with many of them, considering the challenge of child marriage, teenage pregnancy and all of that?

I will urge them to believe in themselves and work hard to have a bright future, regardless of whatever challenges they have at the moment. For the girl-child out there, my advice is that they should keep calm; stay focused, whatever a man can do a woman can do better. It’s all about focus and determination. Those are the two major things they need to know and I believe with that the sky is going to be their starting point.



And the women?

As women, we should try to encourage ourselves and support ourselves. If we don’t support ourselves, there is no way the male folks will support us. We need to encourage ourselves, support ourselves. We should stop the full house wife syndrome that is common with the women folks and I believe we are going to be a better people.



Are you looking at the possibility of mentoring young girls?

Maybe now that you talked about it, I will look at it and start working on it. I believe our girls need worthy role models, so I will start working on that.