The Wedding Party To Premiere In Nigeria

After premiering in London and Toronto Festival in Canada, Ebony Life produced movie, The Wedding Party has finally got a date for its premiere in Lagos. The movie is the second full length movie by the producers.

“It is with great anticipation that we announce the new date for the Nigeria World Premiere of The Wedding Party. The premiere will now take place on Saturday 26th November, 2016 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria and still promises to be a night of great entertainment and experiences,” said Mo’ Abudu of Ebony Life.

The night she says will kick off at the Bridal Court where guests will be welcomed and entertained. From there, it’ll be on to the Love Zone where messages of love and more await attendees. They will also be treated to a ‘Gourmet Board’ where they will be treated to food before the movie itself is screened.

“The dress code is chic and white. For a bit of fun, you can add something new, something old, something borrowed, or even something blue,” Abudu says about the dress code.