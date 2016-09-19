The Road To Venezuela(1)

When I ventilated the idea of doing an article with the above title, it was to draw the attention of the country to the danger lurking ahead of us, and how if we are not careful we will be headed to the well-advertised Venezuela situation, whose most prominent aspect is citizens queuing on long lines, sometimes overnight for some basic consumer items. It was quite comical if not tragic to witness Venezuelans dashing across the border into Columbia upon the temporary opening of the shut borders to hurriedly purchase some basic household items. The point about this article is not to display masochistic tendency of wishing that the situation in Nigeria becomes like Venezuela, but to draw urgent attention to the fact that from the trend of economic development that it is quite discernible that the most ugly and often advertised aspect of shortages of essential consumer goods is not farfetched in Nigeria. It happened in the past in the early 80s, when following the precipitous and massive crash in the price of oil, the country found itself short of badly needed foreign exchange to continue with importation, to assuage its appetite for the unbridled consumption of foreign products and services. And therefore product rationing became imperative, and for some of us, we had to leverage on the access we had with the store managers to obtain some of these basic items, without having to go through the excruciating and humiliating stress of queuing to obtain them.

But the similarity of the Nigerian situation to the Venezuelan one goes beyond the inglorious situation of unjustifiable scarcity of basic consumer items to the fact that like Nigeria, Venezuela is an oil exporting country which has very little local production capacity but also massively imports, almost like Nigeria also its requirements from overseas therefore denying the country the opportunity to grow local capacity, create employment that is now at a premium and overall facilitate the attainment of the rapid development of the country. Venezuela is reputed to have the largest proven reserve of fossil oil in the world. As the oil market nosedived an ability to import was abridged, the country resorted to all manner of capital rationing with attempt made to peg the rate of exchange. Again like the Nigeria situation a vibrant parallel (black?) market developed and the differential in rate between the official and the parallel market rate was; wait for it 10 times! So we are lucky in Nigeria that we still talk of the differential in the Nigeria situation in percentage terms and the rate of inflation in Venezuela both on the occasion in the early eighties and now went beyond 100 per cent. Inflation rate of the order of 17 per cent in Nigeria is as biting talk more of inflation of the order of 100 per cent. It must be difficult to operate under such situation! With the situation in Nigeria as it is today there is hardly no aspect of our life that has not witnessed price increase and in reality these increases are across the board.

But the point of this article is to rally us around the consensus that we must all work to ensure that the Venezuela situation does not happen to us because the size of our problems is at least four times that of Venezuela. The population of Venezuela is currently around 35 million people while in Nigeria the population is around 180 million. The Nigeria situation becomes worrisome because this recession did not creep on us like a thief at night. For most of us who engaged in the public space of trading in ideas and have been privileged enough to have varied platforms to air our views, we warned continuously that we have to adopt expansionary fiscal posture to boost activities with a view to avoiding the looming contraction which has now happened upon us and so when Budget 2016 was under consideration we seized each and every opportunity to canvass for an expansionary budget and when an unprecedented budget of over six trillion Naira was announced with a deficit of over 2 trillion Naira we celebrated that fact but since then what has happened?

Even in the last quarter of the Budget year we are still discussing approval to borrow from where which should have been all concluded by now. So the warning we wish to sound now is that if we do not buckle down to brass tacks and get down to action the Venezuela example would be a child’s play particularly as there is remote possibility of oil prices increasing up to 100 dollars per barrel which has often been the saving grace when we will again forget all and resort to business as usual until the next round of oil price crash. America discovery of shale oil is most certainly a game changer as the rigs that have gone dormant would be rapidly activated as prices reach a certain threshold and beyond when it makes economic sense to begin to explore other marginal field. So rebound of oil price will no longer come to the rescue in the foreseeable future!

What I intend to do going forward is to highlight some of the practical things we need to do and in the process to eschew generalisations.

Dr. Boniface Chizea