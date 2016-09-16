Tennis: Nadal pulls out of opening games over stomach upset

Tennis star Rafael Nadal pulled out of Spain’s opening Davis Cup tie against India after being laid low by an upset stomach.

World number four Nadal was due to play India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan in the first singles rubber of the three-day contest being staged in the Indian capital.

He will be replaced by teammate Feliciano Lopez. “Rafael Nadal will not play the first game due to stomach infection,” an All India Tennis Association (AITA) official told AFP.

Spain’s David Ferrer, who is ranked 13th, is scheduled to play the second singles match of the day against Saketh Myneni.