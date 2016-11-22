Ten Kidnap Victims Rescued In Abuja

Tony Ezimakor

Abuja – A joint operations carried out by security agencies in the Federal Capital Territory has succeeded in nabbing notorious gang of hoodlums that attacked two villages recently and kidnapped 10 victims, FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has disclosed.

According to the minister, all the 10 persons kidnapped by the hoodlums in Kuje Area Council were also rescued unhurt by the operatives from remote mountainous bushes of Kuje, a suburb of the FCT.

The Minister who made this disclosure in a press conference in Abuja, however, regretted that an NSCDC operative, Anumudu Uche took ill during the operation and died, adding that his sacrifice in the line of duty would not be in vain.

The minister revealed that the rescued victims have been handed over to the Gomo of Kuje for immediate rehabilitation including: Fanus Emmanuel, Babangida Emmanuel, Akimmi Dauda, Japhet Kwasu, Dorcas Shuaibu, Kemu Cheik, Hamza Yunusa, Umar Godiri, Ismaila Yusuf and Abubakar Gomo.

The joint operation we learnt was carried out by operatives of the police mobile force, operatives of the command special anti-kidnapping squad, Department of State Security (DSS), Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The minister said that all the structures of the notorious hoodlums are being dismantled and that the FCT Security Agencies have set up a surveillance mechanism in order not to allow such miscreants operate within the entire 8,000 square kilometers of the Federal Capital Territory.

Also speaking during the press conference, the FCT Police Commissioner, Mohammed Mustapha assured all those resident in the affected villages that the Police Command has commenced a massive deployment to forestall any future occurrence.

He assured that the security agents are presently making concerted efforts to arrest the dislodged hoodlums noting that no stone would be left unturned to get them to face the consequences of their criminal actions.

It would be recalled that Darka Village in Kuje Area Council was attacked in the early hours of Sunday, November 13, 2016 leaving a 28-year old man, Zakariyya Nuhu dead, and injuring one other with six people kidnapped. In addition, a neigbouring village of Huni-Gade was attacked and four persons kidnapped.