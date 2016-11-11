Take Your Chances, Defend Very Well, Amuneke Charges Eagles

Chibuike Chukwu

Lagos – Emmanuel Amuneke, former Super Eagles winger, has told Super Eagles players to take their chances and defend very well on Saturday when they play Algeria in their 2018 World Cup qualifying match in Uyo.

Amuneke, who spoke in a sports programme on Brila FM on Thursday, said that beating the Fennecs would not be a herculean task if the players convert the chances that came their way.

He also said that the players must ensure that they keep their back tight realising that in Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani, the North Africans have what it takes to wreck Nigeria at home.

“I have no doubt that we are going to win Algeria on Saturday but our players must show enough hunger and commitment.

“They must take their chances and ensure that they defend very well because the Algerians are coming with two of the continent’s best forwards playing in Europe in Mahrez and Slimani.

“It is only the team that scores goal that wins matches so we should not be complacent in front of goal,” Amuneke advised.

Algeria need an outright win to re-launch their World Cup bid after playing a 1-1 draw at home against Cameroon in October.

Mutiu Adepoju, former Super Eagles forward, also charged Rohr to build a solid defence that would curtail the antics of the Algerians.

Adepoju who is of the opinion that the battle to get three points from the North Africa would be tough, charged Rohr to select only players based on current form, saying that losing at home in the qualifiers campaign counts a lot.

He advised the Super Eagles to go for goals to enable the team be in a vintage position in the group.

He noted that the Eagles should approach the match with high level of tactical in-depth, as the Algerians are not push overs in Africa football.

He enjoined the players to play as a team, adding that any form of complacency in the tie would disorganize the team.

“Eagles should ensure they play as a team to ensure the Algerians don’t run away with a victory in Uyo. Rohr should build a solid defense that would curtail every move by the North Africans.

“Our players must be careful that playing against one of the big teams in Africa needs total commitment and concentration through out the duration of the game. Victory for the Eagles would go a long way to keep Nigeria on the right track to get the 2018 World Cup ticket,” Adepoju said.