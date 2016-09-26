Stay Away From Edo Poll, Oshiomhole Tells Lucky Igbinedion

Francis Onoiribholo

Benin – Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State, weekend, told former Governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, to simply go and rest and not worry about the outcome of the September 28 governorship election, saying, “It is not in the enlightened interest of Igbinedion to say his political family will produce the next governor of the state.”

Chief Igbinedion, who governed Edo between 1999 and 2007, recently reiterated that the next Edo governor will emerge from his political family and that the PDP will win the election with a wide margin.

Also, candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Osaro Onaiwu, urged the former Edo governor to stay away from the electioneering campaigns if he (Lucky) does not want people to insult him.

Onaiwu noted that Edo people have forgiven Lucky but that he should be prepared to accept any attacks from the people if he does not stay away.

According to the APGA candidate, “Lucky is my friend. He has governed this state for eight years. He should stay away from the political terrain because the candidate he is promoting does not have integrity.

“Edo people have forgiven Lucky Igbinedion. If he wants people to go back to history, whatever attacks he gets from the people, he should accept it.

“Does he control people’s PVC for him to say the PDP will win with a wide margin except he has decided to clone people’s PVCs. He should stay away … Ize-Iyamu does not have integrity to govern Edo State.”

Governor Oshiomhole, who spoke to reporters in Benin City at the 84th birthday celebration of Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia, said he has made up his mind not to talk about his predecessor but that God got Lucky under alcohol to make the comments.

Oshiomhole said it was now for Edo people to choose whether they want the house of Igbinedion as represented by Pastor Ize-Iyamu to continue or they want to sustain the break from the house of Igbinedion.

He stated that they had to break the house of Igbinedion to deliver on all of democracy dividends across the state.

“The people have clear choice to make. You want Igbinedion era back because Ize-Iyamu has been straight forward on it that they want to change this change to the Igbinedion era. Lucky has confirmed that one of their own would be used to reverse the clock back.

“Edo cannot return to the house of the Igbinedion. Ize-Iyamu said Igbinedion birthday will now become state sponsored birthday. They want to use tax payers’ money to celebrate a man who has never served Edo State. I am proud to speak on Ogbemudia’s record. He is worth celebrating because everybody can point to what he did in every part of the state.

“Edo people have seen the light. They cannot go back to the dark era which the Igbinedion house represents. They will consolidate the present gain and raise it to a higher level by voting for Godwin Obaskei who is not and will never be part of Igbinedion”, Oshiomhole declared.