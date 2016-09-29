Speed Limiters: As Implementation Of Policy Starts Tomorrow

Barring any unforeseen development, implementation of the controversial policy of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) compelling all commercial vehicles plying highways throughout Nigeria to have speed limiting devices is expected to finally commence tomorrow.

According to the Corps Marshal of FRSC, Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi, the first phase that starts tomorrow will only involve commercial vehicle drivers and transport operators’ fleet because their passenger-vehicles have many people on board, and when crashes occur, several lives are lost. By 2018, all vehicles – private and commercial, plying roads across Nigeria would be compulsorily required to have speed limiters.

We recall vividly that enforcement of the compulsory installation of speed limiters in commercial vehicles by FRSC earlier slated to begin seven months ago was re-scheduled for Saturday, October 1, 2016 following a directive from the House of Representatives halting the action.

The Federal lawmakers had earlier this year stopped implementation having observed that there was no legal support for the action of FRSC and that the speed limiters were expensive and could therefore be out of the reach of many commercial vehicle drivers. For instance, we learnt that about a year ago, the average cost of a speed limiter stood at about N30,000 but recently due to the steadily rising exchange rate, the price now dangles between N40,000 – N50,000 depending on the type of speed limiter and model of the vehicle.As expected, many of the commercial vehicle owners have in spite of the shifting of the commencement date by seven months, reiterated inability to purchase the devices due to the exorbitant cost.

The need for government to find lasting solution to the increase in the number of precious lives lost through avoidable road accidents cannot be over-emphasised. It is an irony that prominent public officials, school children, youth corpers, pregnant women, innocent babies, top military personnel, and notable lawmakers are among road users dying daily through such preventable accidents.

It is worrisome that about 68 percent of the more than 12,077 road accidents in 2015 that claimed the lives of 5,400 persons, according to Oyeyemi, were caused by over-speeding. This is a dangerous trend that should not be allowed to continue.

This is why we support FRSC’s introduction of speed limiters as the installation of a reliable device in a vehicle to regulate speed would effectively prevent the driver from accelerating beyond pre-set speed limit. However, what necessary steps have been taken by FRSC to obtain unflinching co-operation of relevant stakeholders? Has FRSC considered that the high cost of the device could be an inhibiting factor capable of threatening successful implementation of the policy? Surely, those commercial drivers that would finally buy the device since it is compulsory, will later make their passengers to suffer through increased transport fares.

We are neither impressed nor convinced by arguments of the Transit Support Services Ltd (TSS) in favour of the device. Although no cost can be placed on lives of road users,the cost of the speed limiters should not be prohibitive as to scare away the ordinary driver from purchasing the device.

Before introducing the device, did FRSC make wide consultations by obtaining vital information from those countries using the device as well as those that have discontinued using it? Is FRSC sure there are adequate infrastructure and facilities on the highways to ensure success of the project? What has happened to the system introduced by the pioneer Chairman of FRSC, Professor Wole Shoyinka during which speed radar guns and other method were used to regulate the speed of vehicles? If past measures failed, what is the guarantee that this new measure will succeed? Have sufficient actions been taken to ensure that the speed limiters will not malfunction shortly after they have been purchased, thereby ripping off the hapless users? How enduring are the devices? We hope the speed limiters will not be those that can easily be manipulated by the users to defeat the good intentions of government?

Finally, as FRSC goes ahead to enforce the use of speed limiters tomorrow, effective monitoring, adequate provision of essential facilities and application of friendly methods in-line with global best practices rather than punitive measures, will help to ensure success of the policy.