South Africa Issues 6,000 Nigerians Visas In Two Months

Mr Darkey Africa, South African Consul-General in Lagos, on Wednesday said that his Consulate, in July and August this year, issued about 6,000 visas to Nigerians.

Africa said that the visas were issued to Nigerians visiting different parts of South Africa for tourism, wedding, conferences, medical attention, professional exchanges and business transactions.

According to him, more Nigerians are showing interest in visiting different parts of South Africa for different purposes.

He said, “What has really become of particular interest to us is that many Nigerians are being attracted to South Africa for different purposes.

“We are really pleased at the growing interest being shown by Nigerians wanting to visit South Africa.

“In the last two months of July and August, we have issued about 6,000 visas to Nigerians.

“We believe that the more Nigerians and South Africans are exposed to themselves, the better it would be for our two countries.”

The envoy said that the South African government was committed to the implementation of agreements signed with Nigeria to promote people-to-people relationship between the two countries.

Africa also said his government would support Nigeria in the development of her tourism and agriculture sectors, to create job opportunities and enhance socioeconomic development the country.

He said, “We know that if a country properly develops her tourism sector, this would translate to big opportunities for creating jobs and a source of income for the people and government.

“So, we believe that Nigeria’s tourism sector can also be developed through the sharing of our tourism development experience and knowledge with Nigeria.

“We hope to see our two countries partner to mutually benefit from sharing our knowledge in harnessing our tourism potential.”

The consul-general said that his government would continue to sustain its brotherly relationship with the Nigerian government and Nigerians.

