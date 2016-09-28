 Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, Borno | Independent Newspapers Limited
Shettima To Rebuild Churches Destroyed By Boko Haram In Lassa, Borno

Posted: Sep 28, 2016 at 11:58 am
Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno has promised to rebuild churches and other structures destroyed by the Boko Haram insurgents in Lassa as he visited liberated communities in the Southern Senatorial Zone of the state

“We will rebuild churches, private and public buildings destroyed by the insurgents,” Shettima said when he accessed the level of damage in Lassa in Askira-Uba Local Government Area on Wednesday.

He expressed shock at the magnitude of destruction, saying that government would commence the rehabilitation in a short while.

“We are going to rebuild churches and others structures destroyed in Lassa and other communities around.

“We are saddened by the large scale destruction in Lassa which is a predominantly Christian community, ” Shettima said.

He added:” We are doing this because we have a duty as a government to ensure fairness, equity and justice in all our endeavors.

“We believe that the Christian community has rights to be served like its Muslims counterpart, since we have rebuilt Mosques destroyed in other places, we must rebuild churches too.”

Shettima said specifically that the churches would be rebuilt before Christmas ahead of this year’s Yuletide.

“I want to assure that the churches will be rebuilt before December, so that the people can celebrate the Christmas in a more conducive atmosphere.

“We will also make sure that all private houses destroyed are rebuild without delay,” he said, adding that his action had no political under tone.

“We are not doing this for political reasons because we are not facing any election now. Our actions are based on the desire to serve people and to ensure equity among them.”

He also visited the Emir of Uba, Alhaji Ali Mamza and the Emir of Askira Alhaji Abdullahi Askirama, where he pledged to rebuild the Askira-Uba Local Government Area secretariat and other structures damaged by the insurgents.

Shettima was also in Gwoza, headquarters of Gwoza Local Government Area where he promised to rebuild the palace of the Emir of Gwoza Alhaji Muhammad Timta.

“The Emir of Gwoza wants to return home but for his palace which is badly damaged. We will rebuild the palace in the next one month so he can come back, ” he said when he addressed elders of Gwoza in front of the damaged palace.

Shettima also visited Pulka, where he addressed hundreds of residents who had returned home, and promised to tackle the problem of water shortages facing the people.

“I want to pledge here that we are going to take immediate action to tackle the problem of water shortage facing the people. We shall put in place the necessarily mechanism to address the problem immediately I return back to Maiduguri.”

He lauded the military for liberating the area from the Boko Haram insurgents, and promised enhance welfare for the people.

“ We have to commend the gallantry effort of the military in ensuring that peace return to our communities.

“We must continue to support them to ensure that the peace is maintained, people should give them 100 percent cooperation and report strange happenings to them,” he said.

Shettima distributed food items worth millions of Naira to the people before proceeding to the next community.

NAN recalls that the governor relocated to Bama last week to supervise the ongoing reconstruction of damaged structures in the area.

  • Modupe-damilare Olatunji-olusuyi Sep 28, 2016 at 3:31 pm Modupe-damilare Olatunji-olusuyi

    Good of you …… people’s Governor

    Reply
  • Henry Don Sep 28, 2016 at 3:16 pm Henry Don

    LOL

    Reply
  • Uyai-Abasi Udoudo Sep 28, 2016 at 3:12 pm Uyai-Abasi Udoudo

    Who destroy it before?
    Is it not his boys?

    Reply
  • Sol Iyk Sep 28, 2016 at 1:53 pm Sol Iyk

    after which they will conspire and bomb it again. God is watching.

    Reply
  • Thomos Kingsley Sep 28, 2016 at 1:45 pm Thomos Kingsley

  • Samuel Moses Adaviriku Sep 28, 2016 at 1:20 pm Samuel Moses Adaviriku

    May this be a reality. Kudos!

    Reply
  • Usman Idris Sep 28, 2016 at 1:06 pm Usman Idris

    May Almighty Allah continue to guide, protect, safeguard as well as see you through in your lawful endeavours

    Reply
  • Kenechukwu Eze Sep 28, 2016 at 12:49 pm Kenechukwu Eze

    Whether mosque or church…it shouldn’t be news…because that’s the responsibility big the government to secure and protect

    Reply
  • Sunday Igbeboh Sep 28, 2016 at 12:44 pm Sunday Igbeboh

    They should be far better than the ones destroyed.

    Reply
  • ??? ?? ????? Sep 28, 2016 at 12:43 pm ??? ?? ?????

    Is he building the church for me? He’s building it for the people of Borno State because he’s the state governor for all. Borno State consists of Christian, Muslims and traditionals and he is their governor.

    Reply
  • Wayn Rich Sep 28, 2016 at 12:26 pm Wayn Rich

    Wow!!! This man is a symbol of peace

    Reply
    • Tanimu Abubakar Sep 28, 2016 at 12:55 pm Tanimu Abubakar

      Wayne don’t say dis man rather Islamic is a symbol of peace

      Reply
  • Amina Usman Sep 28, 2016 at 12:21 pm Amina Usman

    Do as we read not only on the pages of whatever

    Reply
  • Charly Austine Sep 28, 2016 at 12:15 pm Charly Austine

    I wish muslims behave like this and not seeing christians as enemies Nigeria would have been a great country

    Reply
    • Hameed T Idris Sep 28, 2016 at 12:29 pm Hameed T Idris

      How did Muslims see Christians as enemies, do u really know the meaning of ‘enemy’ ??? If Muslims see Christians as enemies, y is Nigeria still existing now with both religion living together???? R u telling us that the two enemies r living together, working together n sleeping together???? Make another commitment, if u present urself as enemy, you’ll be looked n treated as one. For me, I see Christians as Brothers in humanity despite different religions, not as enemy.

      Reply
    • Chinonsojoseph Ugobekee Onwurah Sep 28, 2016 at 12:36 pm Chinonsojoseph Ugobekee Onwurah

      Who told u Nigeria is existing?

      Reply
    • Tanimu Abubakar Sep 28, 2016 at 12:53 pm Tanimu Abubakar

      I don’t y some Christians always think negatively. Can any body define enemy?

      Reply
    • Charly Austine Sep 28, 2016 at 1:15 pm Charly Austine

      there are different kinds of enemies u have political enemies and religious enemies. two tight friends can be enemies in a particular area. Thus your best friend can be ur worst enemy

      Reply
    • Hameed T Idris Sep 28, 2016 at 1:16 pm Hameed T Idris

      @Chinonsojoseph Ugobekee Onwurah, it’s true Nigeria is not existing because it’s Biafra u r staying in.

      Wait until buried Biafraud is reincarnated b4 u stop commenting on Nigeria issues.

      Reply
    • Hameed T Idris Sep 28, 2016 at 2:32 pm Hameed T Idris

      Charly Austine, so u c yourself as enemy to every Muslim??? OK , take ur self as such. But what can u do about it n what can do to ur enemy since u hv known them???? Pls use word like rival, not enemy!!!

      Reply
    • Charly Austine Sep 28, 2016 at 3:30 pm Charly Austine

      @Hameed T Idris, rival is ok. agreed

      Reply
  • Stanley Ezenwa Sep 28, 2016 at 12:11 pm Stanley Ezenwa

    Lies

    Reply
  • Mohammed Sani Kano Sep 28, 2016 at 12:04 pm Mohammed Sani Kano

    tnx

    Reply
  • Isah Mohammed Sep 28, 2016 at 11:55 am Isah Mohammed

    This is a welcome development. By the grace of God, Nigerians are getting it right now.

    Reply