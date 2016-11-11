Senate’s Intervention In Rivers Legislative Rerun

ROTIMI AKINWUMI – ABUJA — The task of conducting elections across the states of the Federation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is definitely not an enviable one in view of the enormity of the assignment at the door steps of the commission.

Since the assumption of office of Prof Yakubu Mahmud as the National Chairman of INEC, the desire to do a thorough job has created another set of problems for the commission as most of the elections conducted by INEC since then, have majorly being inconclusive.

Attempts at explaining the reasons for the spate of inconclusiveness of elections have fallen on deaf ears as Nigerians seem to have made up their minds that the INEC under the current administration is rather showing signs of incompetence instead of the excuses of desperation by political stakeholders to win elections at all cost.

One interesting outstanding election is that of the federal parliament seats in Rivers State where vacancies still exist in the three seats of the Senate and a few seats in the House of Representatives.

The vacancies it could be recalled, occurred because of the pronouncements of the court that the elections conducted into the offices in the 2015 general elections were invalid because of noted infractions.

Since the perceived winners of the elections have been pushed out of office by the court orders, attempts by INEC to conduct re-run elections into the seats have been unfruitful because of what the INEC leadership considered as threat of violence which is an anathema to freedom of choice which elections are supposed to guarantee.

However, as much as stakeholders in River State have been complaining about the exclusion of the state from the decision making at the federal parliament, and seeking immediate conduct of the outstanding elections to correct the anomaly, INEC had remained steadfast in its insistence of attainment of peaceful environment before the election could be held.

The stakeholders meeting held on August 19 in Port Harcourt by INEC with a view to finding a common ground in achieving peace, also ended in a stalemate.

Since then, INEC virtually went mute on the River State re-run elections until the Senate jumped into the ring on Wednesday November 2, wearing a cloak of threat in getting INEC to heed the cry of the deprived people of Rivers State.

Before that fateful day, more than 3 different courts has issued Orders on the INEC asking that the elections be conducted just as the two arms of the National Assembly have also severally, passed motions with mandates issued on INEC to conduct and conclude the outstanding elections.

However, sensing the stoic stance of INEC, the Senate resorted to issuance of threat at its November 2nd plenary sitting to achieve its aim of getting the oil rich state of Rivers represented in the Senate.

The issue was introduced into the parliament once again on the said date through a motion jointly sponsored by Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and the Leader of the Senate, Ali Ndume. Ekweremadu who lead the debate on the motion entitled: “Non –Conduct of Elections in Rivers State”, argued that in spite of Senate’s resolution (S/Res/O16/02/16) of 27th of September 2016, calling on lNEC to immediately conclude all pending re-run elections in the country, the commission failed in carrying out the order particularly in Rivers state.

He said failure of the commission to conduct the elections within the time frame ordered by the respective Election Petition Tribunals/Courts is in breach of the Electoral Act and Section 76 of the 1999 Constitution, thus endangering the nation’s democracy.

According to him, “ non representation of the entire people of Rivers State in the Senate and some constituencies of Rivers State in the House of Representatives and State House of Assembly is in breach of Section 14 (2) (c) of the 1999 Constitution, and endangers peace and order in the State.

“Failure of lNEC to conduct election in Rivers State has continued to deny the people of Rivers State their constitutionally guaranteed rights to be represented in the legislative houses where laws affecting them are being made, and has engendered palpable anxiety amongst people of the State”.

He wondered why the same lNEC that successfully conducted elections in the North East of Nigeria, especially in the areas around Sambisa Forest acknowledged worldwide to be ravaged by terrorist activities, is finding it difficult to conduct same in Rivers state since last year when Appeal courts made the legislative seats vacant.

He added that elections were held in Bayelsa and Edo States despite security challenges.

In reading the prayers to the motion, Ekweremadu noted that it would please the Senate to suspend plenary as from end of this month, (November) should INEC fail to conduct and conclude the elections by the end of November.

Senator Ndume in his own contribution condemned the new leadership of INEC for the untidy arrangement on ground in getting needed elections conducted at the right time and at once.

“Since the assumption of office of the incumbent INEC Chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmud, it been cases of inclusive upon inconclusive and suspension of elections with attendant confusions.

“It is inexcusable for the commission not to have conducted the Rivers election up till now, a situation that is making the Senate not to have a single senator from Rivers State at a time debate on Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), is about to commence”, he said.

However, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa in his contribution noted that the prayer seeking to get the Senate to suspend plenary was a bit harsh on the parliament, as he moved a motion for the amendment of the prayer, asking that rather, the senate should decided not to treat any correspondence from the executive until the elections are conducted and concluded.

But his position was not popular among the lawmakers as no one seconded the motion.

While the Senate President was preparing to put the motion to vote, Senator Abubakar Kyari Senate Committee Chairman on INEC stood to announce to his colleagues that his committee has had an interaction with INEC leadership and has extracted commitment from the INEC leadership that the elections will be conducted on December 10.

Following the new information, Ekweremadu amended his motion and changed the ultimatum to December 10.

When put to vote, it was adopted without a single voice opposing it.

INEC management 48-hours after the threat was issued, made an open announcement on its plans to hold the outstanding elections, not only in Rivers State but Lagos state as well.

The electoral commission, in a statement by its Secretary, Mrs. Auguta Ogakwu revealed that INEC had also chosen December 3 to conduct election for the vacant Ifako/Ijaiye seat of Lagos state in the House of Representatives.

The case of Ifako/Ijaiye came up as a result of the death of the member who represented the constituency in the house, Mr. Adewale Oluwatayo.

The statement also stated that INEC will on the same day conclude postponed councillorship polls in some area councils in Abuja.

“After months of intensive planning and wide consultations, the Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday approved the conduct of Lagos’ House of Representative election on Saturday, December 3, 2016. Federal Capital Territory councillorship election will also hold on Saturday, Dec 3, 2016.

“Rivers, National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives) and State House of Assembly elections on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016,” the statement read.

Not a few Nigerian were of the opinion that INEC was forced by the Senate to fix a date for the conduct of the elections but the INEC Director of Information and Voter Education, Osaze Oluwole Uzzi, however, deferred.

At two different fora, the INEC image maker had said that the commission had fixed the elections date even before the Senate took up the matter.

However, it’s glaring that the move to outshine one another between the Senate and INEC does not matter to the people of Rivers State, but a clear indices that the elections will hold sure does.

It’s preposterous to believe that the threat of violence in Rivers State which INEC has held on to for almost a year as an excuse to stay off the state, have been cleared, but since it’s mandatory for INEC to conduct the elections, it is expected that come rain, come shine, the promise shall be fulfilled.