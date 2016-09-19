Sanusi, Awosika, Utomi for Afrinvest Banking Sector Report Launch

Bamidele Ogunwusi

Lagos

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika, and renowned Professor of Political Economy, Pat Utomi, will lead other prominent bankers, economists and management experts from within and outside the country to attend the launch of the 2016 Nigerian Banking Sector Report on Wednesday, September 21 at the Muson Centre Onikan, Lagos.

Published by Afrinvest (West Africa) limited, the Annual Nigerian Banking Sector Report has come to be recognised as the leading and most incisive report on Nigeria’s banking industry and a valuable reference for local and international investors in the Nigerian economy.

This year’s report is titled ‘Searching for Investor Confidence’, and it chronicles developments within the global and domestic economy in relation to monetary and fiscal policy responses to shocks while also contextualising the impact of policy decisions on domestic macroeconomic variables.

According to Ike Chioke, Managing Director of Afrinvest, who confirmed the participation of eminent personalities and key stakeholders from the financial services industry: “We are privileged to have quite a large number of dignitaries and notable financial experts from both the public and private sector attend the launch of this year’s Banking Sector Report, which is the 11th since the inception of the report. Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has graciously accepted to be our Special Guest of Honour.”

“We are also pleased to announce that the Chairman of First Bank, Ibukun Awosika, and revered Professor of Political Economy, Professor Pat Utomi, will join other distinguished economists and bankers on a panel discussion during the launch to share their expert views and opinions about what needs to be done in the face of Nigeria’s current economic challenges in order to regain investor confidence and put our economy back on the path of growth and prosperity.”

Other confirmed panelists include Doyin Salami, Senior Fellow – Lagos Business School and Member – Monetary Policy Committee of the CBN; Herbert Wigwe, Group MD/CEO, Access Bank Plc; Ayo Teriba, CEO, Economic Associates; Razia Khan, Regional Head of Economics, Standard Chartered Bank; and Sulaiman Abubakar, Chief Financial Officer, Sterling Bank Plc.

Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited is a wealth advisory firm involved in investment banking, securities trading, asset management and investment research with a focus on West Africa.