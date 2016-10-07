Report: Man City to sign Aubameyang, Bellerin, Bonucci in $185 million spree

A report from the Daily Mirror claims that Guardiola is ready for another spending spree as he will be handed almost $200 million in January to sign key three players.

Per the report, Guardiola wants to sign Italian center back Leonardo Bonucci, Arsenal’s right back Hector Bellerin and Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.