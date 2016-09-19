Reflating The Economy Out Of Recession

On Thursday, President Muhammadu Buhari summoned all cabinet members and key financial experts to a retreat at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to brainstorm on the current economic recession in the country. The forum was apparently informed by the worrisome dimension the economic downturn had assumed in recent time,

The following day, perhaps as a fallout of the retreat, Mrs. Kemi Adesoun, the Federal Minister of Finance, announced a further release of N350 billion to various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). The releases, which were for capital projects in key sectors of the economy, would raise the expenditure profile on key project spending this year to N700 billion.

The minister added that in line with external borrowing plan approved two weeks ago, the government would raise additional $1 billion through Eurobond to bolster economic reflation agenda of the administration.

Independent commends the government for the initiatives being taken so far to bail out the economy from the recession saga, more so as the current focus is on economic diversification through development of the non-oil sectors of the economy.

However, the Federal Government, in line with the spirit of economic retreat, must think outside the box to create a structure for economic growth and development, on a sustainable basis. The era of politically motivated stratagem must be deposed and replaced with economic viable policies and measures, which are tailored towards the well-being of the Nigerian masses.

Inasmuch as the ills of the past and certain issues within the economy could be said to have railroaded the nation into the current recession saga, the blame game should stop and concrete initiatives stepped up in the interest of the general populace, to reverse the ongoing situation in the economy.

The government should take a cue from the United States of America which allowed itself to remain focused while trying to salvage the economy that was in recession, when President Barack Obama assumed duties on January 20, 2009. The 44th U.S President, despite inheriting an $8 trillion 10 year deficit from his predecessor, whose Republican government squandered a $5.6 billion 10-year surplus bequeathed by Bill Clinton’s administration, embarked on an economic stimulus package to reflate the economy, without saddling himself with a blame game exercise on the causative factors of the recession, which started in 2008.

Consequently, many companies that would have gone under with the recession were revived under the stimulus package agenda. Indeed, within a few months of Obama’s administration, job losses were reduced and the hitherto comatose economy started to create thousands of jobs for the people.

It therefore behoves on the Federal Government to jumpstart the economy through provision of significant stimulus, targeted mainly at the nation’s productive sectors, that at are present, groaning and whittled with economic recessional rhymes.

Indeed, beyond the current capital releases by the government, well targeted intervention funds, devoid of political influences, should be initiated. The lesson of improper execution of the past failed initiatives must now guide the new exercise. A strategic focus on value-addition industry cannot be over-emphasized to enable the nation turn its abundant raw materials into finished goods within the country. This will help to conserve and bolster the country’s foreign exchange reserve, enhance productivity, create jobs for the teeming youths and significantly reduce crime in the society.

Essentially, as recently stated by a top government official of the International Monetary Fund, the nation currently needs a right mix of the monetary and fiscal policy measures, to give a good dosage of oxygen for the economy, to bail it out of the present recession, early enough.