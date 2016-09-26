Recession: Body Tasks Buhari On Professionalism In Appointments

Francis Onoiribholo

Benin – Members of the Nigeria Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) at the weekend called on President Muhammadu Buhari to review his ministerial and heads of department appointments to reflect professionalism that would enhance productivity in the face of the current economic recession.

The body which blamed the government for lack of thoroughness in selection process, decried the chain of colossal lost, time wasted, retrogression, zero performance, looting of common patrimony and total collapse of government institutions, associated with mis-appointment of persons as heads of ministerial and advisers in fragrant disregard to specialisation.

In a public lecture and award ceremony held over the weakened by the Edo State chapter of NIMechE tagged, “The Challenges of Appointing Non-Engineers as Heads of Engineering Outfits,” the engineers also kicked against inability of government to develop appropriate criteria for assessment, insensitivity to complexity and diversity of problems in making appointments.

In his address, Engr. Ken Otomi, state chairman (NIMechE), who noted that political appointment in Nigeria has been a recycling of old woods, urged members of the body to lend their professional voice and support to fight against the monster of political “mis-appointment’’ which he said has brought no good into the political economic system but certain self-seeking interests.

“It is high time we, as a people and a nation, redefined the way and pattern of political appointments in Nigeria if Nigeria must grow and develop to be among the top nations of the world,‘’ he said.

On his part, Professor G. C. Ovuworie, the guest lecturer, said the choice of who heads an organisation remained a major determinant of which way the fortunes of the organisation would go adding that disregard for professionalism in appointment often results to eventual appointment of persons with bad and crippling traits such as greed, hunger, cowardice, hypocrisy and insecurity.