Proper Auditing Can Curb Corruption In Government – Auditor-General For The Federation

Isuma Mark

Abuja – The Acting Auditor-General for the Federation, Mrs Florence Anyanwu has said proper auditing of the finances of government institutions can curb corruption.

Mrs Anyanwu stated this on Monday at the kick-off of the in-training for staff of the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation. The five-day training is being organised in conjunction with the Department for Intern Development (DFID) and United Kingdom National Audit Office (UK NAO).

The Acting Auditor-General said the training is going to “help us to improve our performance processes in terms of international best practice. This particular training is focusing on the planning stages – which is one of the areas we feel that we have gaps in the way we manage our audit,”

She added that “it will introduce people into lots of improvement in methodology, evidence gathering and documentation. So definitely that is going to improve a lot in terms of output and the quality of the kind of work that we would discharge.”

According to her, “We are looking at energy issue in audit. We have branched out into environmental audit.

“We are also doing performance audit. We have done a whole lot of pilot performance audits and performance audit basically looks at efficient economy and antecedent of government projects and policies. That helps us a lot in having an impact in helping government to reassess and give them assurance if these policies are working according to their plans.

“We are hoping that in the beginning of 2017, we should be able to submit two or three performance audit to the National Assembly. So far we have just done pilot audits which are impressive,” she pointed out.

Mrs Anyanwu said corruption and blocking leakages would be addressed with the right training, which informs the latest in-training programme.

“Before now, we have always worked to minimize corruption to the best of our ability. I think there is need for us to understand when it comes to audit; it has two parts: we have internal audit which is a pre-audit on all transactions and we have the post audit. There are other controls that have been put in place by government that also helps in curbing corruption. And we also have other agencies like Economic and Financial Crime Commision, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission and Bureau of Public Procurement are all part of the accountability and transparency process. So it’s not just auditing – auditing is just one aspect of it – it just helps in terms of creating assurance to the outer world that what we are doing is correct,” she said.

She further said the training will “be far reaching especially when it comes to documentation because that is one of the things that are a little bit lacking. If you document your work properly anybody else not just you who conducted the audit can actually come in and assess the audit that you have done and the results would come out the same that the things that this training is going to achieve,” the Acting Auditor-General stated.

According to her, the training was meant to equip the participants with the rudiments and modern techniques of financial auditing with particular reference to the public sector.

“What is happening today is in furtherance to the open government partnership that the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari signed with the United Kingdom government. Even though the OAuGF had an existing working relationship with the DFID before the MoU by the two governments, the MoU makes our corporation even stronger.

“I am very optimistic that there will be a remarkable value addition in our work process after this.

“I urge the participants to seize this unique opportunity to get themselves acquainted with the rudiments of financial auditing, by asking the resource persons who are highly skilled and versed in this field, questions where necessary.”

Speaking to journalists, the DFID team Leader and Senior Economic Adviser, Mr Richard Ough said “this is part of the UK’s collaboration with Nigeria on the anticorruption agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari led government. We are building on some of the collaboration reached in May this year where President Buhari and our former Prime Minister David Cameron set out to commission for collaboration on the anticorruption agenda.

“This programme is geared towards strengthening the capability of the Office of the Auditor General for the Federation; it’s a long term effort for us to trying to partner with them to bring back capability,” he said.

On the duration of the partnership he said “This is our third mission that we have so far, and we have provision for more next year but we would continue to provide this nation with support so far there is appetite and willingness to reforms; God’s willing it will be a long term partnership.”