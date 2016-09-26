Powerful Quake Rattles Japan’s South

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 has rattled Okinawa and other southern Japanese islands.

Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake occurred at 1520 AEST on Monday off the coast of Okinawa, at the depth of 40km below the sea surface.

The quake in the south came just minutes after another relatively strong tremor hit the north.

A magnitude 5.5 quake occurred just off the southern coast of Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost main island at 1513 AEST. There was no danger of a tsunami.

(Associated Press)