Police Denies Online Report On Arrested Policemen Regaining Freedom For Kidnapping

Emmanuel Udom

Lagos

The Delta state police command Thursday denied online media report posted November 10, 2016 with the caption: Delta state police commissioner frees two policemen arrested for kidnapping.

Celestina Kalu, police public relations officer for the command in a press statement issued Thursday stated that she also confirmed the unconditional release of the policemen reportedly arrested for kidnapping.

According to her, it noteworthy to state that the PPRO did not confirm such story to the saharareporters and she couldn’t have done so, since she just resumed duty from annual leave on Monday, 7th November, 2016 to meet the issue of the arrested policemen on ground.

And based on facts from the investigation carried out so far, she issued a press release on behalf of the Command clarifying the circumstances surrounding the arrest of the policemen and the disciplinary measures being taken against them by the commissioner of police for professional misconduct and not for any criminal involvement.

It is therefore unthinkable that the same PPRO would a day after the press release confirm to the Sahara reporters that the policemen were released unconditionally.

The Command is press friendly and the PPRO’s office door is open during office hours and her line is open 24hrs to attend to pressmen which is her primary assignment.