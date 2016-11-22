PDP Has No Moral Ground Calling For Election Postponement In Ondo – Odebowale

Dr. Oladoyin Odebowale, popularly called ‘High Priest’ is a university don and one of the staunch supporters of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN). In this interview with TEMIDAYO AKINSUYI, he condemned the calls by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the postponement of the governorship election billed to hold on Saturday. Excerpts:

Why are you interested in the Ondo governorship election?

I am Dr Doyin Odebowale. I am a legal practitioner and lecturer in the Department of Classics, University of Ibadan.I had always seen Ondo state as a special place when I was a child in Lagos. We heard of the feat of the founding fathers in the field of education, agriculture and commerce. The state comprised the present Ekiti and Ondo states. I knew icons from the state such as the legal Spartacus, the true defender of the masses, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAM, SAN and King Sunny Ade. I had childhood friends in Lagos whose parents were from the place.

I got to Ibadan and interacted with activists from all over the country. Ayodele Akele, the labour leader sacked by Tinubu, is from Arigidi Akoko, is an indigene. My late friend, Bamidele Aturu, was from Ogbagi Akoko.

I later met Akeredolu (Aketi) through an uncle, Wole Aina. I have had no regrets being his friend and junior colleague ever since. He is a gentleman par excellence. He is forthright. I believe that he is a gift to humanity. I was happy when he accepted, reluctantly, to participate in the 2012 gubernatorial election, after his kinsmen, led by a very senior colleague, Kola Olawuyi, convinced him of the need to join others to serve his people.

On a personal note, I married a woman from Ijaw Apoi. I have those who share close affinity with me through this relationship in the state, Ese Odo, to be precise. My mother-in-law still lives in Okitipupa. My father-in-law was the Ogoro of Ilu Agbo. I see poverty, first hand. I can say that Aketi’s candidature is a blessing, knowing what he is capable of doing. I have an insurable interest in the state. Aketi is the only candidate whose character holds the redemptive promise. That is my interest. I know the people will not regret having him as the governor.

Why do you think there is so much noise about the Ondo governorship primary that produced Barrister Rotimi Akeredolu?

There is no noise. Only the political merchants in our clime are disturbed. The primary election was free and fair and transparent. Those who had over assumed their ability are the ones who are shouting. They suffered a crushing defeat from Aketi. They never expected it. They are now in AD. There is no noise. Only losers are pained, they don’t know how to handle the humiliation.

The runner up in the primary, Segun Abraham has approached a court asking that he be declared as the winner. Do you think he has a valid ground for this?

Segun Abrahams has an inalienable right to seek redress in court for any reason. I can only wish him well. His complaint is laughable. Lawyers know he is wasting his time.

The PDP is calling for a postponement of the election based on the Appeal Court judgement. Do you think this call is justifiable?

Why should the election be postponed? To me, the election should go on as planned for Saturday, November 26 . PDP is only one out of 25 political parties taking part in that election. The PDP cannot demand for the postponement of the election. On what grounds are they doing that? The PDP is divided into two bitter factions; the Ali Modu Sheriff and the Makarfi faction. As we speak the case is court. Are they saying the election should not go ahead just because they have an internal crisis which is still in court? What assurance do they even have that they are going to win the election? They cannot because of the crisis in their party hold the entire electorate and other political parties to ransom. The election should go on as planned.

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti said INEC is colluding with APC to rig the election by accepting Jimoh Ibrahim as the PDP candidate. What is your take on that?

You will excuse me from discussing Ayo Fayose. The fact that a character, such as that combatively ignorant character, whose actions continue to excite curiosity as regards the state of his mental health, is the governor of a state where you have Niyi Osundare, G.A Akinola, J.F Ade Ajayi, among several other icons, is tragic. You will spare me this pain. Fayose is an ignoramus.

What should the people Ondo look out for in determining who becomes the next governor of the state?

The people of Ondo State should shun politicians whose antecedents betray as enemies of the people. They should vote for a person who has a record of altruistic public service. They should settle for a man who is forthright, disciplined and committed to the goal of uplifting the people from the morass of poverty. Empty promises will not do.