Padding Saga: Ethics Committee Chair Threatening Me, Jibrin Cries Out

Abdulmumin Jibrin, sacked chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, on Monday accused Nicholas Ossai, who heads the Ethics Committee of threatening him in a programme on Channels Television.

In a tweet, Jibrin cried out: “Wonders shall never end. Chair Ethics (a judge)! tacitly threatening me, the accused on TV ahead of the “hearing.”

It is suspected that there is no way Jibrin will not be found guilty if he appears before the Ossai committee who on July 26 was reported as saying it was wrong for former Appropriation chairman to claim that the 2016 budget was “padded.”

Ossai was quoted as saying the budget was only “amended” and was also quoted as saying: “In legislature, you don’t talk about padding. Budget is an appropriation bill and is like other bills that you amend. You know in bills you talk about clauses. Every head in the budget is a clause. So, legislators have power to amend it.”