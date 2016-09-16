Ondo Youths Protest Over Alleged Plan To Tamper With Primary Result

By Temidayo Akinsuyi.

Crisis is currently brewing in Ondo state over alleged plans by some power brokers in Lagos to upturn the result of the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that was held in the state a fortnight ago.

Thisday newspaper had reported that some section of the party leadership are working to tamper with the result of the primary election, which produced a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

It also reported that the chairman of the Appeal Panel set up to look into the complaints that attended the exercise, Mrs. Hellen Benbager (from Benue State) was said to have been smuggled into Lagos State by some powerful forces ahead of the submission of the panel’s report, with a viewing to influencing the report that would ultimately undermine the result of the ballot.

Signal from inside sources in Lagos told of the efforts being made to prevail on the Chairman to influence the report, including promises to get her an appointment among other added inducements.

“As we speak, the chairman is in Lagos, where they are promising her heaven and earth for as long as she is able to upturn the result that produced Akeredolu. They promised her money, landed property and appointment. This is desperation and the world must know. We cannot go on like this,” said a source displeased with the dimension the matter is assuming.

Following the report, some aggrieved youths were said to have marched to the state secretariat of the party vowing to cause mayhem if the result of the election was not upheld.

The group under the aegis of Coalition For Accountability and Justice (CFAJ) led by Julius Akinsulire vowed to cause mayhem in the state if anything is done to tamper with the outcome.

“We have been hearing rumours of efforts by some powers that be to upturn the outcome of that election that was broadcast live and in which the other aspirants congratulated the winner but we decided to ignore it since the Appeal panel set up by the party is already looking into it”.

“Now with the report by Thisday newspaper of efforts by some powerful men who are yet to come to terms with the defeat of their candidate to tamper with the outcome of the result, we made bold to say that we will fight with the last of our blood to protect the mandate given to Barrister Akeredolu”.

“Ondo delegates have spoken. They have chosen to reject imposition and vote according to the dictate of their conscience. Their decision must be respected” the youths said.

The APC primary held recently in Ondo had produced Akeredolu as the winner after polling 669 votes to defeat his closest rival and the candidate believed to be the choice of the aggrieved section of the leadership, Olusegun Abraham, who scored 635 votes.

Olusola Oke polled 576, Senator Robert Borrofice, 471; Tayo Alasoadura, 206; Bode Ayorinde, 67; Jumoke Ajasin-Anifowose, 1; Tunji Abayomi, 5; Jamiu Afolabi, 44; Adefemi Mayowa, 13; Ayo Akinyelure, 3; Adekunle Adekunle, 8; Adegbonmire Adebiyi, 8; Olabimtan Victor, 18; Tunji Ariyomo, 2; and Oyewunmi Taiwo, 7.