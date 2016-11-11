Ondo PDP Crisis: Makarfi Faction Floors Sheriff

* Jegede’s Appeal Upheld

* Dismisses Jimoh’s Application To Disband Panel

The Court of Appeal, Abuja division has permitted the application filed by a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State in the forthcoming election, Eyitayo Jegede challenging the judgment of the Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja which ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove his name and replace it with that of Jimoh Ibrahim, the candidate of the Senator Ali Modu Sherif’s faction of the PDP.

Jegede had emerged from the faction of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi, while Jimoh Ibrahim emerged from the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff faction.

The Makarfi faction was the first to submit the name of its candidate to the INEC.

After the submission, the Sheriff faction approached the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to challenge the submission of Jegede’s name.

In his ruling, Justice Abang ordered INEC to remove Jegede’s name and replace it with that of Ibrahim.

Though not a party at the lower court, Jegede had through his counsel approached the Appeal Court seeking for leave to appeal as interested party.

Counsel to the factional PDP chairman, Prince Biyi Poroye, B.E.I Nwofor however opposed the application.

Delivering ruling, a full panel of the court in a unanimous decision upheld the submission of the applicant and granted same as prayed.

Reading the lead the judgement, Justice Ibrahim Salauwa held that Jegede had been able to prove to the court that he was affected by the judgement of the lower court.

The court ?however held that the Notice of Appeal filed by the applicant should be deemed as properly filed and that the applicant should file and serve all his application on the respondents within 24 hours.

The court however gave the respondents three days for file their reply.

Earlier, the court had dismissed an application filed by the Sheriff faction seeking the panel to disban the fresh panel set up by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa to hear the matter.

The court held that no litigant has the power to challenge the administrative power of the PCA to set up a panel to hear a matter and as such, the PCA needs not to consult the litigants before setting up a fresh panel.

The court however dismiss the application for lacking in merit.

It will be recalls that the Sheriff faction had written a petition alleging the first panel led by Justice Hannatu Sankey of bribery to the tune of N350 million by Governor Olusegun Mimiko on Ondo state.

After the panel recluse itself, the case file was returned to the PCA, who in turn set up a fresh panel to hear the matter.