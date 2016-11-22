Ondo Governor Must Be A Man Of Vision, Courage – Oke

Chief Olusola Oke, the governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy, AD in Ondo state in this interview spoke on his chances of emerging as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo state. TEMIDAYO AKINSUYI brings the excerpts:

You contested to be governor in 2012 and you are contesting again in 2016. What is your reason for running again?

You are quite right, I contested in 2012 to be governor. There were good reasons for me to contest then. These reasons have only multiplied, they have increased, expanded. As long as those conditions are still prevailing and multiplying, I will be failing in my responsibilities not to come out at this time. And what are these? Ondo State is generously loved by God. If we look at the resources available to us, we should be leading; a shining example to others in Nigeria. I am talking in terms of natural resources, human resources, agriculture resources; whatever resources you can imagine that would help the development of a state, Ondo State has it in abundance: the largest rich human resources, they are all there but we are not doing well.A critical assessment of Ondo State today would show that the people of Ondo State are poor. They are not poor in their heads but in their pockets. And I have come to appreciate that over time that poverty of the pocket could also affect the poverty of the head. If you traverse the entire landscape of Ondo State today; you cannot find one industry that is producing anything. The concomitant effect of that is that employment cannot be generated anywhere. Government has come to a standstill in terms of the employment of its citizens. We need to diversify our economy to be able to get our citizens engaged.For seven years running, graduates from the universities have come out in their hundreds of thousands every year with no employment opportunities. The effect today and humiliatingly, most of them have become okada riders, drivers, beggars and idling away at cheap joints of the communities. This is not good for us, it is the recipe for revolution any moment and therefore, I cannot fold my arms. You look at our infrastructure, they are in a state of decay, industrialization is zero and these are also affecting the educational sector, the health sector and the total being of the citizens of Ondo State. When you have situation like this, it calls on men who have the fear of God, who have vision, who have direction and who have mission to come on the stage.I believe that given the opportunity, I can start to re-direct the development of the state. The starting point will be to examine what is on ground. I already have the database on what is on ground. How do we utilise what we have to solve the problems confronting us? Look at the various industries mid-wifed by the last regime, which are in different and varying stages of completion that were abandoned. Those resources should not be allowed to waste away. If they are completed, not only would they add value of their own that can be disposed off at anytime for consideration, they will help in solving the problem of unemployment; they will help in creating wealth for our people; they will help in adding value to the communities where they are situated.Anyone who must lead Ondo State at this crucial period must have the fear of God, must be one that is well known to the people and that knows the length and breadth of the state, and I fit into these descriptions. That is why I cannot relent until we have a new lease of life and a new sense of direction.

You have been on campaign tours. What are the re-current issues you have been hearing from the people?

The opinion of the people is that the present situation is no longer tolerable. They want a change that will bring about creation of wealth, bring productivity back; a place where a labourer will earn his wages, that will see the emergence of industries; not government initiatives alone, but private engagements in flourishing businesses. The people want reduction in poverty level, job opportunities. They want infrastructural decay to be addressed. They want our schools to wear good look; the transport sector to be organised and less chaotic; they want the coastline resources to be developed and exploited. They want abandoned industries to come back on stream. The desire of the people of Ondo State fits into my manifestoes. We are on the same page.

How do you hope to achieve these lofty ideas if elected?

We are aware that the economy is in bad shape. Ondo State is worse for it. When we had enough, we never built a solid foundation for the future. Lagos State is said to have the fifth largest economy in Africa today because while there was abundance, preparation was made for the future. We didn’t prepare and now we have been caught unaware. We need a lot of vision to bring about the good things I have said. First, the major challenge is debt burden. We are down with over N108 billion indebtedness in Ondo State. That is a major challenge to the incoming government. But government liabilities are valid assets. Government assets and liabilities are valid assets; no government can take asset and run away from liabilities. But the way to manage it and reduce the effect on what we are doing is to go back to the negotiation table and reschedule some of those debts. Not in terms of the avoidance of liabilities, but to give space so that the amount committed to servicing the debt can be reduced. Whatever you get from there can be ploughed back to face the challenges of government Two, we have a lot of assets that are wasting away. The various industries or factories started by the last administration which were nearing completion in their different stages, we should do something urgently to complete them. Then we can bring in private investors, after proper evaluation. Despite the depreciation of those assets, the state of our economy, that is, the devaluation of Naira has also helped to enhance their values. We can bring in private investors, value and ratio out the equity participation of the partners. That will leave some money for government to run. They are revenue generating ventures; government will be able to get tax from workers, from some of the facilities and help to raise more money. You can’t ask Ondo people that are badly affected by the economy to pay more taxes. Even the existing ones on ground presently, we may have to review to give it human face. Now, the Olokola project is there, we intend to bring that back and it will solve tremendously the problems confronting Ondo State. The cassava processing industry in Ikoya is there. So we look at the entire projects together, they will all help to begin to re-shape our economy. Because all you need to do at all time is to generate wealth for the people. And of course, the micro-economy, that has to be looked at properly because that is what sustains every economy. We will look at the artisans, in what way can we help them to make their job easier. Once there is productivity, those ones will bounce back automatically because the productivity itself has a way to reverberating and touching on every aspects of the economy. So, with vision, with commitment, all these are achievable and once they are achieved, Ondo State will smile again.

How will you react to insinuations that as candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) you are an orphan and that Ondo State needs to be in the mainstream by voting for the party at the centre? How do you intend to work with the federal government to ensure that the people of Ondo State enjoy the dividends from the federal government?

I operated at the national level. I will leverage on this experience to synergies with other institutions; other government levels to be able to get the best for Ondo State. What is important is a leader with vision, one with a sense of direction to lay a solid foundation, which you want to leverage. Ondo State is part of Nigeria. In President Muhammadu Buhari, we have a President whose politics is nationalistic. The argument that I want to have a government that will not have access to the centre is not correct. I have operated at the centre for decades. I know where it happens there. I am not becoming governor to fight the federal government. Mine is to collaborate, to synergies with government agencies to get the best for Ondo State.

Having been in PDP as well as the APC, people feel that you are likely to benefit from the crisis in the PDP in this election. Do you agree?

What is happening in PDP and APC is rather unfortunate. I am coming into this election not on the basis of crisis in any political party. I have the pedigree, my people know me. I have a vision and sense of direction. I want to campaign on the basis of issues and things I can do for the people. If there is crisis within any party or all the political parties, the advantage that I have is that I have traversed the entire political landscape across all the boundaries. So, if you are talking of the Progressives, I have been there. If you are talking about a little to the right, a little to the left, I have been there also. If you are talking about the extremes, I have also seen it all. So, I stand, even without internal crises, to benefit from these experiences over the years. If you are talking about PDP there no ‘Who is who’ that I don’t know who does not know me. If you are talking about the APC, I have seen it all. I am bound to benefit from any crisis within these parties. But I am not one who will exploit any situation. What is happening in PDP and even APC is to me regrettable and I urge them to find solutions to their problems. My direction is for the people of Ondo State, whether they are in PDP, whether they are in APC, whatever they are, provided they are citizens of Ondo State, I have a mission for them, I have a dream for them which I want to actualise by being their governor. Whatever good things that I hope to achieve in Ondo State when I assume as Governor is not going to be enjoyed by AD members alone but by all and sundry. If I put up a road, everybody will use it, ditto water and so on. So I am going to be the Governor of Ondo State and not governor of Alliance for Democracy.

One of the agenda of your party is free education at the primary and post primary levels. Should you be elected, will pupils at these levels of institutions enjoy free education?

I believe wholeheartedly in free education. When I become governor, we will examine and review the prevailing situation in the state and frontally confront the challenges arising from this. Nothing should be done to take away whatever benefit we have at the moment. But we will be pragmatic about it, we won’t do cosmetics; we won’t deceive our people; we won’t claim what we cannot do that we are going to do them. All I know is that my efforts would be for those good old days to come back so that our people can smile again.It is premature to now set out the details of this. We will look at the resources available, we will look at the infrastructure, and we will look at the reality. I met with the members of the Christian Association of Nigeria recently; one of the requests made to me was the return of schools to the missionaries. All of these we will put together to have a new direction, new vision for our education, for our health, for everything and we will come out with detail analysis and position we shall take. But I assure you that free education has come to stay; it has been with us since the days of Chief Awolowo, we cannot take anything that will derogate from that no matter how hard things are, we need not only free education but qualitative education.