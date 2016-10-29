Ondo 2016: PDP Still Divided As INEC Recognises Ibrahim

AUGUSTINE ADAH – LAGOS — The decision of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) list Jimoh Ibrahim as candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forth Ondo State governorship election has caused another round crisis in the party.

On Thursday, INEC released names of 28 governorship candidates and their political parties for the November 26 governorship election in the Sunshine state. The name of Eyitayo Jegede who won the party’s primary conducted in August was missing in the list; instead Ibrahim’s name appeared as the candidate of PDP. The development has led to protest in Akure, capital of Ondo State by those suspected to be supporters of Jegede.

A statement by the Party’s Director of Publicity, Ayo Fadaka said the development was shocking as Jimoh Ibrahim was not a member of the PDP.

“This development is not only shocking but a complete aberration as a man absolutely unknown to the Party has been made our candidate”, he said.

Fadaka however expressed hope that this temporary setback will be resolved by the Appeal court in Abuja which begins sitting today.

“We, however, advise our members to remain calm as this development is a temporary setback that will certainly be reversed through the instrumentality of the law, via the Court of Appeal. We are sure that justice will be done on this matter”, Fadaka explained.

Jegede To Recover Mandate

Jegede the embattled factional governorship candidate of the party has stated he would not surrender his mandate to Ibrahim.

Reacting to INEC’s decision, to list Ibrahim as the candidate of the party on Thursday, Jegede called for calm, stressing that he would explore all legal means to reassert his candidacy.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Fasua Kayode, Jegede said he had gone to the appeal court to upturn the decision.

The statement reads,“Jegede assured that he would not, for any reason, jettison the mandate freely given to him by the generality of PDP members in the state.

“He has not in any way abdicated the general consent given to him by the law-abiding members of the PDP to seek election into the office of the governor.”

Victory for rule of law, says Sheriff

The Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff-led faction of PDP has described the emergence of Mr. Ibrahim as Ondo state’s governorship candidate for the party as victory for the rule of law.

Sheriff made the observation in a statement signed by its acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bernard Mikko, on Thursday in Abuja.

Mikko also described the recognition of the candidature of Ibrahim by INEC as victory for Ondo people who are eagerly waiting to cast their votes for the right candidate.

He said, “The INEC recognition of Jimoh Ibrahim is not only victory for the people of Ondo state, but also a victory for the rule of law and diminishing impunity in our electoral system.

“The PDP NWC under the leadership of Sen Ali Modu Sheriff is pleased with this development. “The party hereby congratulates the people of Ondo state as they go to polls on Nov. 26 to vote PDP and elect Mr Jimoh Ibrahim as their next governor,” Mikko said.

INEC explains decision

Olusegun Agbaje, the Ondo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), has explained that the decision of the commission to recognise Ibrahim as the candidate based on Justice Abang’s order.

He said, “We received a court order from the High Court in Akure and that was yesterday (Wednesday), but there was a subsisting one by Justice Abang today (Thursday), that is what happened,” Agbaje told the newspaper.

Agbaje promised that INEC would not hesitate to drop Ibrahim if another superior order comes in Jegede’s favour.

“That is why we put in front of the name ‘court order,’ to show that the name was picked as a result of an order of the court.

“The situation will continue that way until the matter is decided by the Supreme Court if the parties choose to proceed to the apex court.”

Agbaje further stressed that INEC does not have vested interest in any candidate but will only abide by the laws guiding the process.

Ibrahim’s faction disclaim Jegede

Few days before INEC released the final list of candidates, Prince Biyi Poroye the factional chairman of PDP in the state, has claimed that the party’s candidate, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) “is not a card-carrying member of the party.” Poroye further revealed that Jegede who won the party’s primary conducted in August was not qualified to occupy any elective position on the platform of the party.

Poroye expressed disappointment over the statement credited to Jegede that Jimoh Ibrahim who was declared the rightful candidate of the party by the ruling of Abuja Federal High Court was not a member of PDP. He compared the statement to a thief accusing the rightful owner of the property.

The chairman in a statement signed by Yemi Akintomide the PDP’s Director of Media/Publicity in the State, said Jegede was not qualified to contest the governorship poll having run foul of the constitution of PDP, which made it mandatory for a member to attain ?two year’s membership status before vying for any election.

The statement said: “The truth of the matter is that Jegede joined our party in November 2014 alongside his boss, governor Mimiko when he abandoned his Labour Party (LP) platform, which he used to win the 2007 election and second term in 2012.

“You now wonder how can that person now turn around to say an outstanding leader and promoter of the party in the state, Ibrahim is not a member, somebody who single-handedly bought 22 ?Toyota buses for the party and gave each of the 18 local government areas N10 million to run the party offices in the council areas.

“Even the governor himself is yet to beat this record in the history of running the affair of a political party in this state”.

Poroye, however, berated some leaders of the party in the state who he said betrayed their Senatorial Districts by abandoning the struggle.

“They vowed to protect the right of their people on the governorship seat but ‘shamefully’ aligned with governor Mimiko to retain the slot for the Central Senatorial District after spending eight years of two terms.

“That is the reason why people are happy now that Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim is the candidate of PDP and they’re ready to vote for him on November 26 as the next governor of the state in place of a stooge pushed forward to kill the rotational arrangement on ground as if other Districts are slaves to the Central”?, he added.

Rights group protest against Ibrahim

In the mist of lingering confusion, a socio-political group, Movement for Democratic Dividend, (MDD), has raised the alarm over what it termed surreptitious moves by business mogul, Jimoh Ibrahim to blackmail (INEC), to smuggle in his name as the party’s candidate for Ondo State governorship poll.

The group in a statement by its President, Adesoji Akinlamilo said the recent allegations by Ibrahim that an INEC official demanded one million dollars bribe from him was such a weighty one that had further confirmed his desperation to have his ill-fated judgment enforced to undermine superior judicial pronouncements on similar issues in the past.

MDD posited that INEC as the statutory body regulating the conduct of elections in the country should be allowed to do its job in line with extant laws of the Land without undue interference and blackmail from any quarters.

“We have it on records that Jimoh Ibrahim in his characteristically arrogant manner recently boasted to some of his supporters that he has laid out a well orchestrated media propaganda against INEC with a view to arms-twisting the commission to recognising his candidature.

MDD said as stakeholders with concern for the nation’s democratic process, it would not fold it arms and watch some people undermine the gains recorded over the years under some selfish, personal vendetta and self aggrandizement Voyage.

INEC denies Ibrahim’s bribery allegation

Meanwhile, INEC has denied the allegation by Ibrahim that a staff of the commission demanded $1m from him before she could insert his name as the authentic candidate of PDP for the November 26 governorship election.

The commission, in a statement by Mr Adedeji Soyebi, INEC National Commissioner in charge of Publicity, said the allegation was far from the truth.

Soyebi stated that there was no time during the encounter that lasted less than 15 do Mrs. Babalola asked for $1m from Ibrahim.

“Therefore, the allegation by Mr. Ibrahim is false”.

Soyebi re-assured Nigerians that INEC would never succumb to any form of blackmail or intimidation.

Ibrahim accuses Mimiko of betrayal

But Ibrahim has accused Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State of betraying him over the agreement that he should support his aspiration to be governor in 2016. In a recent interview granted to a national newspaper, Ibrahim was quoted as saying that Mimiko has betrayed him by his failure to support him as agreed.

He said “During the last election that was held in Ondo, I had prepared to be governor. I am happy that former President Goodluck Jonathan is still alive. He called me and said he wanted Mimiko to do a second term.

“He said people will be abusing us (Peoples Democratic Party) that we are not tolerant of the opposition. He said I should, please, allow him (Mimiko) to be governor.

He said in 2016, he would roll out everything in my favour to be the state governor. Mimiko then came to my house at the Victoria Garden City, Lagos, and we took pictures together. I gave him advice on how to run the state.”

Ibrahim described Mimiko as a close friend who have been relating well over the years, but express regret that Mimiko has failed to reciprocate the friendship. He narrated how how he travelled in the same flight with Mimiko’s family members recently.

“After the flight, Mimiko’s wife and his daughter called to thank me. But Mimiko is heartless. I don’t know what he is scared of. I don’t know why Mimiko is afraid of me. He is my friend. Mimiko is very close to me and my wife. As we speak, he can walk into my house and ask for food.

“My wife would cook for him. My wife is very close to him. His wife is also very close to me. I supported him financially, morally and through other means when he showed interest to be governor. I took him round.”