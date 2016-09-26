Ogun Homeowners Charter Scheme: Residents Decry Rip-off

Some subscribers to the Ogun State Homeowners Charter Scheme, which was launched three years ago, have decried alleged rip-off and high-handedness by verification officials processing issuance of land title documents in the state.

According to the subscribers, repeated visits to their property by officials of the government have created apprehension among the over 150,000 of them as they are meant to cough out between N5,000 and N15,000 for each inspection.

There were also allegations of officials requesting the sum of N5, 000 from subscribers to facilitate the issuance of assessment forms as well as the continuous selling of the forms at the rate of N30, 000 to unsuspecting subscribers with assurance that their forms will be processed along with the previous ones.

Added to these, were allegations of indiscriminate ‘fake’ text messages to subscribers for purported visits, in which case officials will identify fault and ask for a fee for rectification.

The state authorities have however dismissed the allegations from the property owners.

Responding to the above allegations, the Director General, Bureau of Lands and Survey and Special Adviser to the Governor on Land matters, Biyi Ismail explained that there was no course for alarm as there are plans to issue 3,000 Certificates of Occupancy per month.

Some of the delays, he said, come from those that applied but did not provide the necessary documents.

“The verification exercise is now being conducted by staff from the Ministry of Lands, Urban and Physical Planning, as well as Finance, to ensure quicker and proper land measurement, building plans and assessments”, Ismail said

On allegations of repeated visits, Ismail stressed that sometimes, it is done to correct certain anomalies noticed on the files of subscribers.

Official documents show that 150,000 people applied under the scheme. Out of the lot, 29,600 of them have already made payments, while 71,000 have been invoiced; about 42,000 other qualified subscribers are yet to be invoiced. However, so far, only 17,448 Certificates of Occupancies have been issued to residents, out of the 113,000 properties so far inspected.

Under the scheme, property owners without the required building approvals, or houses built on land belonging to the state government were given the opportunity to obtain building plan approvals, Certificates of Occupancy and other documents that will establish their ownership to the property.