Office Of The Surveyor General Of Lagos Now Fully Automated – Adeleke

Delay in documentation has been identified as one of the major challenges of the real estate sector. Here in this interview, Adekoya Emmanuel Adeleke, a member of the Nigeria Institute of Surveyors (NIS) and Senior Special Assistant on Sundry Matters to the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Akinwunmi Ambode explains to NKASIOBI OLUIKPE that the processes have been expedited.

Excerpts:

As the SSA to the Governor on Sundry Matters, what is the relationship between your office and the surveying profession?

My office deals with advising the Governor on areas of surveying; especially also as it relates to the office of the Surveyor General in particular so that the Governors campaign promises on the area of surveying can be achieved.

The office also serves as an eye of the Governor in overseeing activities in the office of the Surveyor General. You know the office of the Surveyor General is a civil service office, while the SSA, being a nominee of the Governor in the office of the Surveyor General is a political post.

What would you say has been the highlights of your appointment since assumption of office?

Well, I am just a few months old here, but that notwithstanding, I would say that there has been a lot of improvement in terms of charting certificates, land information, which previously take days to get. You know we deal with the public, who usually complain when they come here because of delay in the processes. But today, the system has been automated. You don’t need to come here to spend so much time to get whatever information you desire. Today, in the office of the Surveyor General, we have the Geographic Information System (GIS).

With the good relationship we have with the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, through our monthly Lands Family meeting, we have been able to harmonise a whole lot of things.

So, what usually takes three or four days to resolve, now is being done in a matter of a few hours.

I have also put up a proposal to ensure that we have direct access to survey plan and Red Copies. If you need anything from the office of the Surveyor General, you can come directly, and you will be granted access to any information you need.

We learnt Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s made some promises to the surveyors?

His Excellency has promised to be signing at least 500 C of Os every month. You know if he has to achieve that, definitely, the office of the Surveyor General has to be well equipped to meet up with the challenges.

The automation is such that you might not necessarily come over to the office of the Surveyor General, if you are connected to the internet, you can access any information from the office of the Surveyor General online.

It’s just a matter of logging in and paying a token amount and you will have all your information on your finger tip.

At the last workshop by the Lagos State chapter of the NIS, you talked about political surveying. What is it all about?

I was just trying to enlighten the professionals to go outside practicing surveying into politics. This does not stop them from practicing their profession. Take for instance, they should find a way of sponsoring a political party so that the surveying profession can be reckoned with.

They should also come up with a position paper stating the role of surveying in the society and in the government. We have the Federal, State and Local governments. Among them all, surveyors are indispensible because they are the ones to draw the boundaries.

Now there is local government election coming up, the politicians will need the services of surveyors, who will in turn come to office of the Surveyor General to know the boundaries.

Besides, it is also time for them to either sponsor candidates or a member of their profession to be in mainstream politics. If you look at the Lagos State House of Assembly, there is no single surveyor; even in the Federal House of Reps and Senate, there is no surveyor. But in those days, we used to have Isiaka Adeleke of Osun State who happened to be a registered surveyor. Ever since, we have not had any politically prominent surveyor.

This is not a good development. Surveyors need to practice politics to influence decisions to their own favour; that way, they will be able to sponsor Bills and be relevant. If you are a surveyor and you don’t have people that matter to back you up, you will just be within yourself and the outside world will not know you.

With the advancement in technology, do you think the average Nigerian surveyor is ready for the challenges of the 21st century?

Definitely, we are now electronic based. Before now, you just study surveying, but today, you have surveying and Geoinformatics. Without Geoinformatics you cannot study surveying. The two are together. In fact, there is no way you can practice surveying now without being technology compliant.

In the olden days, it takes some two or three days to carry out the survey of a piece of land, but today, with the advent of GPS (Global Positioning System) and others, you can carry out the same surveying in just one day. And all that is required is installing the software into your system and you are good to go.

However, we also need training and capacity building in order to catch up with the Western world. That is why we are being exposed to these seminars and conferences with international bodies of the profession.

What are you guys doing to ensure that the younger ones in the higher institutions also brace up to the challenges?

Most of the higher institutions of learning that offer surveying are now being monitored by the NIS and professional registration body such as Surveyors Registration Council of Nigeria (SURCON). Where some institutions are lacking in terms of modern equipment, they also sponsor.

You said when you were nominated; there were complaints that you were not a registered surveyor. What is the statutory requirement to being a qualified surveyor?

For you to qualify as a qualified registered surveyor, you need to have the SURCON certificate. Before that, you need to have either a B,Sc or HND in surveying. As you begin to practice, you join the NIS.

The major challenge the profession is having is that you are not allowed to practice while holding a political appointment.

Why are there complaints that the older professionals create bottlenecks for the upcoming ones?

That was in those days. Today, there are a lot of the younger ones in the professional body itself. You also know you have to go through the processes. You join as an associate; from there you become a member and thereafter, a fellow. You cannot jump the gun.

How do you think the surveyors can make themselves relevant to their immediate community?

This depends on individuals. You can start with a renovation exercise, you can also undertake to sponsor an enlightenment programme on your profession. And you know our slogan: Surveying is the bedrock of all professions. What we mean by that is that, the land is key to any form of development. In order to prove that to the society and the larger world, you have to make yourself relevant within the ambits of the ethics of the profession.

But you know surveyors’ fees are scaring?

No, that is not true. You consider the value of the land before charging. Some charge by per centage. It is not what is charged in Lagos Central that is charged in Epe, Badagry or Lekki. Also note that those that charge cheaply usually do not deliver.

Who is actually qualified to process a C of O for a client? Is it the lawyer or a surveyor?

The surveyor has to do the basic things like measuring, taking bearing and producing a plan. When it gets to the level of agreement, registration and Deed of Assignment, that is where the lawyer comes in. Even in law practice, there are people who are experts in landed property. So, they work together.

Can a Global Certificate of Occupancy/Deed of Assignment stand in the place of C of O, where the C of O is not yet available?

That is why we say we have series of documents on land. They are both recognized. But you cannot say you have a survey plan and assume you have a document on the land. It is just the preliminary stage.