Odoh Moves Up with Vodacom Performance

Steve Oma-Ofozor

Lagos – Oche Odoh, Nigeria’s number one professional player will be playing directly into the finals of the Lion of Africa Cape Town Open, when it tees-off on November 24th2016.

This is on the strength of his sterling finish at last weekend’s Vodacom Origin of Golf Championship where he placed sixth at the St Francis’ Links in South Africa.

Odoh the only consistent Nigerian player on the Sunshine Tour said that the development would boost his confidence going forward, especially as he hopes to leverage the Cape Town Wild Card to better his world ranking.

“I am really pleased to have played so well last week and I am working hard to build on it when I get to Cape Town later in the month”

On his play at St. Francis Links’ venue of Vodacom Origin of golf, he remarked that he was proud of his position at the event, but have also marked out areas he would be working on.

“I dropped a number of shots coming home on two of the rounds; of particular was the last day that I was seven under with three holes to go and ended up picking some needless bogies. I would be taking some sessions with a psychologist along with my routine. In all I should be fine before Cape Town Open tees off.”

The event has also bettered his world ranking by six steps from 1877 to 1871 remaining the only Nigerian player to be officially ranked.

A top five finish at the Cape Town Open will earn him an automatic spot at the Alfred Dunhill Championship on December 1, 2016.

“My target is to be at the Alfred Dunhill Championship” he said. Alfred Dunhill Championship is a co-sanctioned event between Sunshine Tour and European Tour, which makes it a tougher field, but he believes the challenge is what he has prepared for all this year.