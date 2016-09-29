 Obaseki To Edo Voters: ‘Thanks For Believing In Me’ | Independent Newspapers Limited
Newsletter subscribe
Menu
Menu

Latest News

Obaseki To Edo Voters: ‘Thanks For Believing In Me’

Godwin Obaseki
Posted: Sep 29, 2016 at 5:05 pm   /   by   /   comments (8)
tags:

 

Minutes after he was declared winner of the 2016 governorship election that held on Wednesday, September 28, 2016, the Edo State Governor-elect, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, on Thursday took to twitter, expressing appreciation to the electorate for the trust and belief in him as expressed in their mandate.

Declaring him winner of the poll, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner noted “that Godwin Obaseki, having fulfilled the requirements of the law and got the heighest votes…is returned elected.”

In a message on his twitter handle @GO4Edo2016, the governor-elect noted: “Today marks the beginning of a new dawn in Edo State, the mandate you have given to me will be used to build and empower you.

“It has been a worthwhile struggle, thank you for standing with us, for believing in me. I will always put you first.

“Today’s victory belongs to the entire people of Edo State, together we will build a better and more prosperous Edo State,” he added.

In the final result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the poll with 319, 483 votes, as against the 253,173 polled by its major contender, the Peoples Democratic Party; while the All Progressive Grand Alliance and Labour Party garnered 876 and 182 votes respectively.

A further breakdown of the results showed that while the APC emerged winner in 15 of Edo State’s 18 local governments areas (seven in Edo South, six in Edo North and two in the Central Senatorial District); the PDP had three, all in the central district.

Comments (8)

write a comment

Comment
Name E-mail Website

  • Nigeria News Pagess Sep 29, 2016 at 5:30 pm Nigeria News Pagess

    nigeria is a unique place forever

    Reply
  • Katherine Afekhai Sep 29, 2016 at 5:29 pm Katherine Afekhai

    VACANCY! VACANCY!! VACANCY!!! This is another opportunity if you wish to work with us here in the NIGERIA CUSTOMS SERVICE in general. Our RECRUITMENT FORM is on sale for #(11,500) REPLACEMENT SLOT FORM is also on sale, for # (15,500 kindly call CUSTOM ADEKUNLE PETERS ON (+2348102721593?).. ……
    Qualifications needed are: BSC, HND, ND, SSCE, NCE, DIPLOMA, etc…..NOTE: each participant must be above the age of 21yrs and 35yrs
    Contact me only if you ready to obtain the FORM for employment! Contact me directly? (08102721593)

    BUY YOUR BAGS OF RICE IN A LOWER PRICE OF#6,500 AND GROUNDNUT OIL FOR #5,000 CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION AND PURCHASE.
    call CUSTOM ADEKUNLE PETERS ON (+2348102721593?).. …..?
    Royal umbrella=6,500 Mama Gold=6,500 Royal stallion=6,500 Otunba=6,500 Rising sun=6,500 Special rice=6,500 Mama Africa=6,500 Royal crown=6,500 Ade Brazil=6,500 Elephant Gold=6,500 Super eagle=6,500 PJS=6,500 Tomato rice=6,500 Caprice =6,500 GINO OIL=#5,000 TURKEY OIL= #5,000 WE DELIVER TO ANY STATE IN NIGERIA 1BAG OR 1 OIL IS #1000, NAIRA FOR DELIVERY THANK.U Ucall CUSTOM ADEKUNLE PETERS ON (+2348102721593?).. …..for purchase. ORDER MINIMUM OF 20 BAGS AND ABOVE. We make DELIVERY to ALL the 36 STATES IN NIGERIA..?

    Reply
  • Daniel Egbu Sep 29, 2016 at 5:19 pm Daniel Egbu

    GET CURED 48HRS WITH PURE NATURAL HERBAL
    Natural Pure Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus,Herpes,Breast Cancer,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening,Hepatitus,H.b.p Infertility,Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,vagina discharge,Teeth problem,BARRINESS,POSTRATE,Many more e.t.c.
    Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact ur thru call or whatsapp :: 08034124640 , 07056663481,BB pin 2BE107E8
    Pls Help Re-broadcast to save others
    .
    NATURAL HERBAL CURE FOR INFECTIONS.
    100% Pure Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus,Herpes,Breast Cancer,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening,Hepatitus,H.b.p Infertility,Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,vagina discharge,Teeth problem,Many more e.t.c.
    Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact ur thru call or whatsapp :: 08034124640 , 07056663481,BB pin 2BE107E8

    GOOD HERBAL PRODUCT WITh GUARANTEE .
    We Have Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus, Breast Cancer,Herpes,Hepatitus,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening,H.b.p Infertility,Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,vagina discharge,Teeth problem,Many more e.t.c. Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
    Danstoof solutions contact. 08034124640 , 07056663481,BB pin 2BE107E8

    Reply
  • Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen Sep 29, 2016 at 5:15 pm Annuhi Shaibu Abdulmumeen

    Great man,

    Reply
  • Sen Mitin Sep 29, 2016 at 5:10 pm Sen Mitin

    A BIG CONGRATULATIONS TO THE GOV ELECT, APC CHANGE!!!

    Reply
  • Moses Odili Sep 29, 2016 at 5:06 pm Moses Odili

    Join the Nigeria National youth congress.. lets come together as a youth in this country to fight for our right and have a youth representative in the seat of govt.. ain’t you tired of this old men and women ruling us.! Join our Facebook.com/Nigeriayouth10000

    Reply
  • Yusuf Ayd?n II Sep 29, 2016 at 5:05 pm Yusuf Ayd?n II

    https://www.facebook.com/yusufaydnxXd SER? EKLE ANINDA ONAY [YORUM BOTU] POWER BY YUSUF AYDIN <3

    Reply