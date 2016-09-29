Obaseki To Edo Voters: ‘Thanks For Believing In Me’

Minutes after he was declared winner of the 2016 governorship election that held on Wednesday, September 28, 2016, the Edo State Governor-elect, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, on Thursday took to twitter, expressing appreciation to the electorate for the trust and belief in him as expressed in their mandate.

Declaring him winner of the poll, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner noted “that Godwin Obaseki, having fulfilled the requirements of the law and got the heighest votes…is returned elected.”

In a message on his twitter handle @GO4Edo2016, the governor-elect noted: “Today marks the beginning of a new dawn in Edo State, the mandate you have given to me will be used to build and empower you.

“It has been a worthwhile struggle, thank you for standing with us, for believing in me. I will always put you first.

“Today’s victory belongs to the entire people of Edo State, together we will build a better and more prosperous Edo State,” he added.

In the final result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the poll with 319, 483 votes, as against the 253,173 polled by its major contender, the Peoples Democratic Party; while the All Progressive Grand Alliance and Labour Party garnered 876 and 182 votes respectively.

A further breakdown of the results showed that while the APC emerged winner in 15 of Edo State’s 18 local governments areas (seven in Edo South, six in Edo North and two in the Central Senatorial District); the PDP had three, all in the central district.