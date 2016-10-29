Nollywood Teaches Immorality, Cultism, Robbery — Oyemade

Dr Tunde Oyemade, Veteran Performing Artist, was the Founder and Director of Ijinle Cultural Organisation which was at a time the talk of the town in Lagos. He later left all that to become an Apostle of Christ. Today, as the Founder and General Overseer of a fast growing church, he reminisces on those old days in this touching encounter with EJIKEME OMENAZU.

Could you tell us about your early life and career?

I started participating in theatre in my secondary school. In 1965, I became a member of the Nigerian traditional theatre troupe. Even as a student, I started taking part in the programmes of the Nigerian traditional dance troupe. By 1970, I joined the New Court Studios in Ibadan for formal training in the theatre under Dimmas Nwoko. He took me to prepare his troupe for the FESTAC 77. From there, I came to Lagos State Arts Council in 1975. I was seconded to train the Steve Rhodes Voices as their dance instructor. I went with them to Wales for the International Folklore Festival in 1975, where I performed as an Efik bride and won the first prize for Nigeria.

The name of the Lagos State Arts Council was later changed to to the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture. In 1981, I resigned my appointment to be on my own. Then I founded the Ijinle Cultural Organisation of Nigeria, an indigenous cultural troupe. We went to Angola and had a contract for the UNESCO Folklore Festival.

In 1978, a prepared a troupe of dancers to perform at the Third All African Games in Algeria. We performed along with the late Miriam Makeba at the opening ceremony. The Ijinle Cultural Troupe under me also went to countries like Spain, Belgium, France, Greece to mention a few, for international folklore festivals.

I was very active in performing arts. There was nothing people did in Lagos then and would not involve the Ijinle Cultural Organisation. My adviser then, the late Pa Orlando Martins, was the first African actor in the world. His contemporaries were President Jomo Kenyatta and former President Ronald Reagan.

As a veteran performing artiest, what is your view on Nollywood and the theatre today?

My perspective is now different. But, what they are doing is good. I have an interest in the promotion of the culture and tradition of the people. But, they tend to tilt more towards romance. I doff my hat for the Nollywood genre with the South Eastern background, what the Yoruba theatre is doing now do not teach moral in most cases as was the case during the time of Ojo Ladipo and Hubert Ogunde. In the area of comedy, Baba Sala was on top. There was Oyin Adejobi, Feyikogbon as well as musicians like Ayinde Bakare, Why Worry Orchestra, among others. They taught moral and highlighted our culture. I have been to several festivals outside this country. They highlight the people’s culture, tradition and teach people what they do and make people understand them.

Unfortunately, there is no stage plays again due to the corruption that permeates the activities of the theatre practitioners. What people learn from them is high immorality. This encourages people who are not talented to mess up the theatre and encourage waywardness. They dress indecently, use foul language and are undisciplined. Our culture depicts discipline. But, now, they encourage cultism armed robbery, use of drugs and marijuana.

In 1983, I was going to Greece for a festival when a customs officer was asked to search some artistes at the airport. Some people were caught with marijuana. All these make people to lose interest in the theatre and performing art. There is no more discipline in the Nigeria theatre. Coming to music, there is no more performers like Ebenezer Obey and Sunny Ade of old and Prince Adekunle. Their songs were didactic. Now people sing and dance about Ogede (banana) or Oriefo (your head is not correct) and they have large followers, making a lot of money than those that are disciplined with songs with meanings. Can people who do not take hard drugs behave the way these new artistes behave? They contribute to indiscipline, immorality and corruption in the society today. What they sing now are rubbish, without meaning. Unfortunately, even the elders who should know better, dance along with them.

How and why did you make a turn around and leave performing arts for the ministry?

In 1987, there was a turn-around which I did not plan for. Due to an incident that happened to me, I became born again at New Baptist Church, Surulere, Lagos. My life changed. I became a new person as a child of God. I had terrible challenges. Finally, I was called to ministry. I went to the Bible School and acquired all the certificates, diploma and degrees available. I even have two doctorate degrees. On the second Sunday in January 1994, we formally started our Sunday service under The Faithful Assembly Church International. We worshipped under canopies for several years until we acquired a property on 94 Cemetery Road, Ebute Metta, where now.

How has the journey in ministry being so far?

There are several challenges. But God has helped us to stand. Today, we thank God that lives are being transformed. That is the most important thing. The church has been increasing. But, it is not easy to run a church. I minister to over 1,000 peple, although not all of them are real members of the church.

What is your view on state of the nation, especially the current economic situation in the country?

There is terrible hunger in the country. I have heard that suicide cases are on the increase. Parents even give away their children in exchange for food. Things are terribly bad. Only those who are wealthy are comfortable. Unfortunately, they too cry that they do not have money, even when they have. Prices of foodstuff are skyrocketing everyday and they blame the dollar. The purchasing power of everyone is now low and everybody is crying. People are withdrawing their children from private schools to where they pay less. There is increase in kidnapping and armed robbery even as several armed robbers have turned to kidnapping. Advanced fee fraud (419) is on the increase. There are now several internet fraudsters (Yahoo-Yahoo Boys). Area Boys are on the increase. Cultism is on the increase and is found in primary and secondary schools, churches and mosques, institutions, companies and other organisations. Morality is almost gone. All these are encouraged by the lifestyle of ministers and leaders, except President Muhammadu Buhari himself. But, how can a tree make a forest? Unless he does not know, he is surrounded by bad advisers including religious leaders. How can somebody who is a pastor and professes to be a Christian and appointed for Christians, relinquish the tile of Pastor and prefers to be using Professor and criticizing the preachers? What impact is he making in the nation when many Christians are being persecuted and killed openly by members of other religious sects? It is not only him. Most of our religious leaders are the same.

Look at the public officers. They earn huge salaries, allowances, estacodes, especially the National Assembly members who fight each other every day and are always in controversies. Yet they cannot cut their salaries or forgo their allowances since they are stingingly rich? The do not feel concerned about the condition of the masses. The masses do not even have access to the leaders, even in their constituencies. Most of the leaders we have now consult traditionalists, go for charms and do rituals.

Till date, public officers still make money through contracts the masses are aware of all these and are becoming restive. The leaders are getting away with all these because Nigerians because coups have become less popular and Nigerians do not want the military again. Let our leaders begin to change. May Nigerians are no longer proud to say they are citizens of this country.

What do you think has been the stand of the Nigerian Church on corruption?

The church has been encouraging corruption. Muslims dress well, but Christians walk in and out of the church half naked or putting on all forms of dresses, competing with themselves. People are no longer heavenly minded, while preachers are looking for money by all means. Politicians have leaders or pastors who do not tell them the truth. The church is worst in terms of corruption. Why can’t we teach people about heaven? What we hear now are miracles, breakthrough and visas. All political leaders have spiritual leaders who they consult. Most church leaders today are hirelings instead of shepherds, misleading the congregation. The church no longer transforms lives. People now bury human beings in altars and compounds. Nollywood now makes jest of them.

How do you see the recent corruption allegations within the judiciary and the arrest of some judges?

There are no 12 disciples without a Judas Iscariot. But, I am not happy the way the DSS handled the recent cases. It looks like gansterism. Why were they not doing that to other people before? They should have listed the names of the suspected corrupt judges, gave the list the the National Judicial Commission (NJC). The NJC should have invited them, get their reports to the DSS; or the DSS should have sought the permission of the NJC. Why should they go to them at night? Ate they armed robbers? All those occupying offices should know that by tomorrow, they may not be there. We all have families. We are In a democracy.

However, that does not mean that some judges are not corrupt. They should be properly handles, tried and if found guilty, jailed. But, how can they go after seven judges in the night? Why is this happening when the CJN is retiring by November 10? Why do they want to implicate everybody? This is because there is a hidden agenda. If we are not careful, the post of the CJN will just be reserved for Northerners. When you see security men and they stop your car, if you are not close to them, they will find cocaine in your booth. Now, one of the judges has explained that the foreign currencies DSS found in his apartment are his estacodes and medical allowances. The DSS should have been more careful by following due process. I have no sympathy for anyone found guilty of corruption. It is against the word of God. But, why use hammer to break people’s houses with troops of soldiers? Now that they have done it, how can people trust the courts to take their cases to them? Will people believe their judgments again? They have ended up humiliating the judiciary and there are three arms of government.

From the time of then President Olusegun Obasanjo to the current Muhammadu Buhari administration, what has really changed?

Then President Umaru Yar’Adua appeared to be better. President Goodluck Jonathan was careless. People stole money under his nose. It was an open secret that under Obasanjo’s tenure, a lot money, raw cash, found its way to the National Assembly and he was fighting corruption. How did the former military and public officers get all the money they have? It is only Buhari that I see who is honest. But, Aisha Buhari’s recent outburst in the BBC interview was out of frustration. His response was without wisdom there is indeed a lot of suffering in the land. In all these administrations, nothing much has changed. They all contributed to put people in hardship.

Former President Umaru Yar’Adua brought the best method to resolve the issues. President Buhari should adopt the same method. The bombing of oil pipelines is adversely affecting the whole nation. There is no alternative to dialogue. All the military operations, no matter what they dare called, cannot work. There is nothing like dialogue anywhere. I pray that this issue will be settles soon because it is adversely affecting the economy badly.

What is your last word for Nigerians?

There is no nation better than Nigeria. Notwithstanding the challenges we have now, God will see us through. So, we must believe in the nation.