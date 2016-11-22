Nine Police Officers Arrested For Robberies, Kidnapping

Emmanuel Udom

Lagos – Nine serving police officers have been arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting robberies, kidnappings and other forms of criminalities in Abuja.

Don N. Awunah, force public relations officer in a press statement issued Tuesday named the officers as: ASP Yuguda Abbah, Sgt Habila Sarki, Diphen Nimmyel, Sgt Yasan Danda, Sgt Abbas Mailalle, Sgt Bwanason Tanko, Sgt Donan James, CPL Idris Salisu and CPL Zakari Kofi.

Awunah, a deputy superintendent of police said the officers were involved in an unacceptable professional misconduct through aiding and abetting serious crimes, conspiracy with militants and disappearance of explosives.

The FPRO maintained that some suspects arrested and drilled named the officers as their comrades-in-crime.

He mentioned some of the suspects as: Mayo Chadi Aliyu, Atiku Ibrahim, Ali Mohammed, Abdulrahman Umar, Umar Daudu, Ibrahim Umar, Ibrahim Mallam, Adamu Lolo, Suleiman Buba, Ahmed Adamu, Gidado Garba, Sani Dan Alhaji, Inusa Mohammed, Mohammed Wari, Mohammed Rabiu, Hammadu Abdullahi, Adamu Idi Juye and Yusuf Abdullahi.

Our correspondent gathered that 14 AK 47 rifles with numbers, three other AK 47 rifles with numbers etched out, one pump action, one locally made pistol and 42 empty magazines were some of the items recovered from the suspects.