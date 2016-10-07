 Nigeria’s Nov crude oil exports set to hit 10-month high | Independent Newspapers Limited
Nigeria’s Nov crude oil exports set to hit 10-month high

Posted: Oct 7, 2016 at 2:32 pm   /   by   /   comments (2)
Nigeria’s planned November oil loading programme shows the highest exports since January, plans compiled by Reuters showed on Friday, as major oil streams resume. Plans show 62 cargoes, with 1.88 million barrels per day (bpd) expected to load during the month, the highest level since militants bombed the pipeline that exports Forcados crude oil in February.

