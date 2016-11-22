Nigeria’s GDP Slumps 2.24% In Q3 As FX Shortage Hurts Economy

Bamidele Ogunwusi, Isuma Mark

Lagos & Abuja – Nigeria’s economic woes took a further dip in the third quarter as gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 2.24 percent year-on-year against comparable period of 2015.

A report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday indicated that there are no sign of reprieve out of recession in the near term and attributed the current economic situation to dollar shortage, which has kept Africa’s biggest economy in a stranglehold.

The current GDP figures indicate a further deterioration from the 2.06 percent contraction in the second quarter, which marked the official start to the country’s first recession in more than two decades. It would be recalled that GDP shrank 0.36 percent in the first three months of the year.

The NBS report comes a day before an interest rate decision, where analysts expect the central bank to hold benchmark rates at 14 percent, amid galloping inflation that hit a more than 11-year high of 18.3 percent in October.

Prices have been pushed up by the dollar scarcity in a country dependent on imports, which have been exacerbated by currency restrictions imposed by the central bank last year in an effort to defend the naira. Oil sales are the OPEC member’s main source of dollars to fund imports.

