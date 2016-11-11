Nigerian Pros Are Battle Ready For Air Assault Open – PGAN Director

Steve Oma-Ofozor

Lagos – Samson Lawal, the Director of Nigeria professional Golfers Association of Nigeria (PGAN), has expressed satisfaction with the preparedness of professional players for the first of the six tournaments before end of the 2016 season.

He made the statement during the week while dwelling on the forthcoming Air Assault Open in Port Harcourt, noting that PGAN would ensure the enthusiasm was sustained.

“I’m impressed that the Nigerian professional players are beginning to show commitment and responsibility towards their games in recent times, particularly ahead of Air Assault Open.

“I have spoken with some of them recently and I can say that they are battle ready to swing, putt and win good money to better their lives,” he said.

The Director said that the PGAN has started putting structures in place to improve the status of the players in the game as it was obtained in other climes.

“Things are tough in the country for now, but PGAN has not allowed it to affect its planned programmes. We will ensure the players get the best they deserve as it is done in other golf countries,” the Director emphasised.

Jide Bolaji, the PGAN Secretary revealed that, “The professional from my last checks are training very hard to perfect their game,” just as he said other PGAN players from West and Central African regions would also participate in the championship.

The first event from the PGAN calendar shows that Air Assault, Port Harcourt will tee off with the 21st Air Assault Open from November 23 – 27, 2016.