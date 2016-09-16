Newsletter subscribe
Nigerian Inflation Rises To 17.6 Percent In August

Posted: Sep 16, 2016
Annual inflation in Nigeria accelerated to 17.6 percent in August from 17.1 percent in July, the statistics office said on Friday.

The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) also said food inflation rose to 16.4 percent in August, from 15.8 percent in July.

 

(Reuters)

