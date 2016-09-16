Nigeria Up Three Spots Up In FIFA Ranking, Algeria Slips

The Super Eagles’ hard-fought 1-0 win over Tanzania in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo has been rewarded with Nigeria moving up three places in the September FIFA ranking released on Thursday.

Nigeria ranked 67th in the August is now ranked 64th and 14th on the continent in the ranking that saw World Cup qualifying rivals, Algeria, Cameroon and Zambia slipped.

Zambia, dropped to the 92nd from their earlier 91st and remains at the 24th position on the continent.

Cameroon also suffered a drop after falling from their 54th position in the world to 59th. The former African champions are now on the 11th position on the continent from their earlier 9th.

Algeria slipped to the 35th spot in the global ranking and also dropped to the second spot in African ranking. The North African giants were toppled by Cote d’Ivoire, who now moved two places up globally from 36th to 34th spot.

For the top 10 countries in Africa, Cote d’Ivoire comes first, followed by Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Ghana and Congo Democratic Republic in that order.

Others are Egypt, Congo Brazzaville, Mali and Morocco respectively.

The Super Eagles will be the guest of Chipolopolo of Zambia in Ndola, Zambia, in their opening 2018 World Cup qualifying match. They will then host Algeria before hosting Cameroon for their first three matches in the round-robbing qualifiers.