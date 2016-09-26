Nigeria, U.S. Defence Officials Discuss Human Rights

The Minister of Defence, retired Brig.-Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali said the Federal Government has taken the necessary steps to improve the Nigerian military’s human rights credentials.

Col. Tukur Gusau, the Public Relations Officer to the minister said this in a statement issued on Monday.

He said the minister gave the assurance in New York at a high level meeting with top US defence officials led by Ms Amanda Doyle, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Africa.

Gusau said the meeting held at the instance of the US Department of Defence discussed human rights issues bothering on the operation of Nigerian security forces.

He said the minister informed the meeting about measures adopted by the defence ministry and the various services headquarters in addressing issues raised by individuals and groups.

He told top US defence officials that Nigerian Armed Forces were better sensitized and were now human rights compliant in all their activities.

“Some of the measures according to the minister include, establishment of human rights desk in all the formations of the Armed Forces and close collaboration with the National Human Rights Commission,’’ Gusau said.

Gusau said Ms Doyle expressed satisfaction with the successes recorded in the fight against terrorism and the way human rights issues were being addressed.

He said the Deputy Assistant Secretary urged Nigerian defence officials to publicise more of the military’s efforts towards improving its human rights records.

Gusau said Doyle assured Nigeria of US’s support to the Nigerian Armed Forces especially in its fight against insurgency and terrorism.