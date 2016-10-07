Nigeria dismisses forgery charges against National Assembly clerk, deputy

The Nigerian Government on Friday dismissed all allegations of forgery against a former Clerk of the National Assembly, Salisu Maikasuwa, and his deputy Benedict Efeturi.

Messrs. Maikasuwa and Efeturi were charged alongside Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, for allegedly falsifying the Senate standing rule to help the Senate President and his deputy emerge leaders of the National Assembly in June, 2015.

They were arraigned on June 10 this year and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Thursday, the Federal Government dismissed the allegations against Messrs. Saraki and Ekweremadu and filed an amended charge before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, against Messrs. Maikasuwa and Efeturi.