Nigeria Cup Committee Offers Sponsorship To Caddy

Steve Oma-Ofozor

Lagos – It was jubilation at the golf section of Ikoyi Club on Monday as the 2016 Nigeria Cup Committee offered to sponsor Adesanya Ganiyu for professional trainee programme after emerging the best among over 150 others who took part in the Caddies event in the ongoing 20th edition of the Nigeria Cup.

The offer was the first of its kind in the history of the competition. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Caddie event on Monday, Chairman, 2016 Organising Committee, Bayo Alli, said that the idea was to encourage the boys and show that there is always reward for hard work.

He said further that the gesture would go a long way to helping the Caddies get more serious in whatever they do.

“We are doing this to show that we support the Caddies; we appreciate the role they play in the golfing community and we will continue to support and encourage them’, Bayo Alli, said

Adesanya grossed 84-over 18-holes to come tops in the Caddies event.

Meanwhile, the National Independence celebration continued at the golf section with a special independence kitty on Wednesday, while the pros took turn on the course on Thursday. The professional tournament is a pro-am and will feature professional golfers playing alongside their amateur counterpart.

On Friday, September 30 (today), it will be the turn of guests and veteran golfers while Saturday, October 1, is the grand finale.

Expected on the course are golfers who scaled through the tournament’s pre-qualifiers.

Sunday October 2 is the day winners of the week-long competitions would be given their trophies and prizes at a gala night billed to hold at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1838