Niger Warns Radio, TV Staff Against Tampering With Equipment

Chinwendu Nnadozie

Minna – Mr. Jonathan Tsado Vatsa, Niger State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, has warned staff of the state owned, Radio Niger and Niger State Television (NSTV) against pilfering equipment from the stations currently undergoing renovations and upgrading.

Radio Niger and Niger State Television services, two state-owned electronic media currently undergoing renovation and upgrading have thrown up a number of issues bothering on the professionalism and/or otherwise of the handlers.

The commissioner said, “All the equipment obsolete or new are all property of Niger State government and on no account should any staff remove any of the equipment as both stations are undergoing upgrading and renovation.”

The bone of contention that brought the commissioner and some staff of the outfits sharply divided, according to Independent findings, was that the two contractors supplying equipment separately for the the renovation/upgrading of the stations.

The commissioner had accused the contractor, Messrs COMFAX Nigeria Limited, of supplying analogue equipment which has become obsolete as against similar one ordered by a new contractor, Messrs Ecalpemos Technologies Nig. still being expected into the country.

But the body language of some staff of the media outfits suggests otherwise and this has created misgivings between the staff and the commissioner prompting him to warn against removing any equipment from any of the stations.

The misgivings has given rise to series of allegations in some quarters that the contractors handling the reactivation of Radio Niger and the NSTV projects were trying to recycle the equipment supplied by the first contractor, Messrs COMFAX Nigeria Limited.

The proponents fingered Jonathan Vatsa, the state Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Culture, for trying to connive with his favoured contractors at the detriment of the stations and its entire workforce.

But Vatsa in a statement, Thursday, described those not comfortable with the renovations as ‘mischief makers and detractors of the present administration in the state.

He also urged Nigerlites to desist from peddling rumours capable of causing disaffection among the citizenry.

Describing the rumour peddlers as enemies of progress who were being ignorant of the difference between analogue and digital equipment or simply mischievous, Vatsa said, “The equipment supplied by Messrs COMFAX Nigeria Limited were analogue and had become obsolete as against the digital equipment ordered by the new contractors, Messrs Ecalpemos Technologies Nig and is yet to arrive Nigeria.”

Vatsa specifically recalled how he received an official letter from the Acting General Manager of NSTV on the inventory of the equipment supplied by Messrs COMFAX Nigeria Limited which he said is now being moved to the stores to provide space for expected equipment from Messrs Ecalpemos Technologies Nig Ltd. to carry out general renovation on the NSTV.

“The present contractors, Messrs Ecalpemos Technologies Nig Ltd. is yet to bring in any equipment to the site but what they are doing now is to re-roof the entire NSTV complex and change the electrical wiring system in order to fully secure the entire structure for their multi-million Naira digital equipment.

“No staff of Radio Niger and NSTV has the right to temper with any equipment of the two stations because they are all property of the Niger State government,” the commissioner stated and advised anyone in doubt to visit Radio Niger and NSTV for verifications.